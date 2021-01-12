HARKER HEIGHTS — Sierra Brooks made her first field goal with 5 minutes left in the third quarter — and it wasn’t her last.
Brooks, the reigning District 12-6A most valuable player from Harker Heights, shook off a slow start to finish with 16 points that included a pair of free throws with 0.5 seconds left in the fourth to lift the Lady Knights to a 48-46 victory over Temple on Tuesday night in a game between two of 12-6A’s top teams.
“I just had to stay calm and shoot my free throws like I did in practice,” Brooks said. “I just needed to have the mentality that I had to make it.”
Temple (10-6, 5-2) led 39-29 entering the fourth quarter and 43-31 before a 12-0 run by league leader Harker Heights (12-3, 7-0) that was capped by Emri Lovell’s bucket to tie it at 43-all.
Brooks’ steal and fast-break layup bumped the Lady Knights ahead by two, and it was 46-44 in their favor when the Tem-Cats’ Nyteria Colbert stepped to the free throw line with 19.1 seconds remaining. Colbert made the foul shots, but Brooks’ free throws provided the difference.
Lovell finished with 18 points and Angelique Morgan added 10 for Heights. Aniah Hall led Temple with 21 points and 13 rebounds.
Harker Heights (12-3, 7-0) earned a slim 8-7 lead on Lovell’s free throw with 3:38 remaining in the first quarter, but Temple immediately took control of the contest with nine straight points. The cushion inflated to 25-14 before the Lady Knights pulled within 29-23 going into halftime.
Hall had eight points in the third quarter to help build Temple’s double-digit lead into the fourth.