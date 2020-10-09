WACO — A third-quarter defensive stand in which Salado held the Waco Connally Cadets out of the end zone three times from the 1-yard line was the difference Friday night as the Eagles escaped with a 20-15 victory in District 9-4A-II action.
Salado (6-1, 2-0) was led by Noah Mescher’s 145 yards rushing on 22 carries, and his touchdown runs of 4 and 12 yards put the Eagles in the lead after the Cadets (3-3, 1-1) led early on a 27-yard field goal.
Wrook Brown provided the other Salado touchdown on a 31-yard run, finishing with 61 yards on just nine carries.
The game had zero passing yards, with Salado attempting just one pass that was incomplete, and Connally going 0-for-2 through the air.
SALADO 20, WACO CONNALLY 15
Salado 0 7 13 0 — 20
Connally 3 0 6 6 — 15
Con — 27 field goal
Sal — Noah Mescher 4 run (Wrook Brown kick)
Sal — Mescher 12 run (Brown kick)
Con — Long 16 run (run failed)
Sal — Brown 31 run (kick blocked)
Con — Gaither 5 run (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Sal Con
Rushes-yards 44-242 34-226
Passing yards 0 0
Comp.-Att.-Int. 0-1-0 0-2-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Salado: Mescher 22-145, Brown 9-61, Reid Vincent 5-16, Hutton Haire 5-10, Caden Strickland 3-10; Connally: Gaither 24-153, Long 1-16.
PASSING — Salado: Haire 0-1-0-0; Connally: Gaither 0-2-0-0.
— Reported by Garrison Rafay
Franklin 58
Rogers 35
FRANKLIN — A second-half surge propelled the Franklin Lions (4-2, 3-0) over the Rogers Eagles (2-5, 1-2) in a District 13-3A-II game.
Rogers led 27-17 at halftime behind two touchdown runs by John Hill and scoring jaunts by Riley Dolgener and Christian Watkins.
The Lions’ Bryson Washington proved too much to handle, though, rushing for 215 yards that included TD runs of 62, 78 and 31 yards. Franklin finished with 566 total yards.
Rogers tied the score at 35 in the third quarter on a 16-yard pass from Dolgener to Jacob Glasgow and a 2-point conversion, but it was all Franklin in the fourth quarter. Seth Spiller scored touchdowns on runs of 8 and 4 yards, and Devin Barnes finished the scoring with a 33-yard TD run.
FRANKLIN 58, ROGERS 35
Rogers 20 7 8 0 — 35
Franklin 14 3 18 23 — 58
Rog — John Hill 3 run (2-point attempt failed)
Rog — Riley Dolgener 11 run (Julian Lashbrook kick)
Fran — Malcom Murphy 57 run (Seth Shamblin kick)
Rog — Hill 40 run (Lashbrook kick)
Fran — Bryson Washington 62 run (Shamblin kick)
Fran — Shamblin 30 field goal
Rog — Christian Watkins 19 run (Lashbrook kick)
Fran — Murphy 61 pass from Marcus Wade (kick failed)
Fran — Washington 78 run (kick failed)
Fran — Washington 31 run (kick failed)
Rog — Jacob Glasgow 16 pass from Riley Dolgener (2-point conversion)
Fran — Seth Spiller 8 run (Shamblin kick)
Fran — Spiller 4 run (two-point conversion)
Fran — Devin Barnes 33 run (two-point conversion)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rog Fra
First downs 17 18
Rushes-yards 54-296 38-491
Passing yards 23 75
Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-9-0 2-4-0
Punts-average 3-35.0 1-31.0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-1
Penalties-yards 8-50 9-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: John Hill 21-126, Riley Dolgener 16-77, Christian Riley 11-53, Christian Watkins 4-39, Jeremiah Quinones 1-5, Alex Vargas 1-(-4); Franklin: Washington 18-215, Murphy 6-156, Barnes 2-44, Spiller 5-24, Hidrogo 2-21, Catalina 1-14, Shamblin 1-6, Wade 2-(-4).
PASSING — Rogers: Dolgener 2-9-0-23; Franklin: Wade 2-4-0-75.
RECEIVING — Rogers: Jacob Glasgow 1-16, Riley 1-7.
Holland 56
Moody 8
MOODY — The Holland Hornets scored in the opening minute and didn’t let up in a District 12-2A-I victory over Moody.
After Blaze Wooley scored for the Hornets (5-2, 2-1) on a 22-yard run just 24 seconds in, they got touchdowns from Caleb Evans, Javier Hernandez and Ashton Morris as well as another from Wooley to take a 35-6 lead into halftime.
The second half was more of the same as Hernandez scored on runs of 7 and 4 yards to extend Holland’s lead to 49-6. But the extra point after the 4-yarder was blocked, and Gavin Green returned it the length of the field for two points for Moody (1-5, 0-2) that cut it 49-8.
Karsen Gomez capped the scoring with a 16-yard run.
Wooley was the game’s leading rusher with 121 yards on only eight carries, and Hernandez rushed 13 times for 115 yards. Ryder Hohhertz led Moody with 117 yards rushing on 22 carries.
Morris caught six passes for 98 yards for Holland, and Jayden Fletcher had 57 yards on five catches for Moody.
HOLLAND 56, MOODY 8
Holland 6 29 14 7 — 56
Moody 0 6 2 0 — 8
Hol — Blaze Wooley 22 run (kick blocked)
Hol — Caleb Evans 25 run (J.C. Chaney kick)
Moo — Ryder Hohhertz 52 run (kick failed)
Hol — Wooley 17 run (run failed)
Hol — Javier Hernandez 36 run (Hernandez run)
Hol — Ashton Morris 30 pass from Ayden Tomasek (Hernandez run)
Hol — Hernandez 7 run (Hernandez run)
Hol — Hernandez 4 run (kick blocked)
Moo — Gavin Green defensive PAT return
Hol — Karsen Gomez 16 run (Chaney kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Hol Moo
First downs 23 7
Rushes-yards 46-418 28-152
Passing yards 108 91
Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-13-0 6-18-0
Punts-average 2-17 2-22
Fumbles-lost 1-0 3-2
Penalties-yards 7-65 10-91
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holland: Wooley 8-121, Hernandez 13-115, Ethan Mann Cook 6-43, Tomasek 5-32, Evans 4-31, Chaney 2-26, Gomez 3-21, Josh Whisenhunt 3-12, Ethan Botts 1-11, Dawson Haney 1-6; Moody: Hohhertz 22-117, Trent Curry 5-32, Green 1-3.
PASSING — Holland: Tomasek 7-12-0-108, Botts 0-1-0-0; Moody: Hohhertz 6-18-0-91.
RECEIVING — Holland: Morris 6-98, Gomez 1-10; Moody: Jayden Fletcher 5-57, Cooper Staton 1-34.
— Reported by Jill Marwitz
CTCS 28
Bryan Brazos 24
Even with 278 rushing yards from Ryan Turley, it took a Turley interception to seal Central Texas Christian’s come-from-behind non-district win over the Bryan Brazos Christian Eagles.
Alec Gonzalez gave the Lions (2-1) the lead on a 1-yard sneak in the waning moments before Brazos’ Levi Hancock launched a deep pass that Turley came down with at the CTCS 35 to preserve the win.
Hancock completed 16 of 33 passes for 317 yards as the Eagles (1-1) amassed 360 total yards. The Lions finished with 359.
CTCS owned a 7-6 halftime lead that it stretched to 13-6 on a 65-yard Turley scoring run. The Eagles came back, getting two scores from Isaac White — a 1-yard run and a 52-yard reception from Hancock — to take an 18-13 lead.
Turley put the Lions back in front at 21-18 when he scored from the 2, but the Eagles weren’t done. Hancock hit Ryan Burtin with a 25-yard scoring strike for Brazos’ 24-21 lead in the fourth quarter.
The Lions then drove to the 1, and Gonzalez capped the drive with a scoring run to give the Lions a 28-24 lead.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 28,
BRYAN BRAZOS CHRISTIAN 24
Brazos 6 0 12 6 — 24
CTCS 0 7 6 15 — 28
Bra — Ryan Burtin 29 pass from Levi Hancock (pass failed)
CTCS — Alec Gonzalez 20 run (Charlie Hudson kick)
CTCS — Ryan Turley 65 run (kick failed
Bra — Isaac White 1 run (pass failed)
Bra — White 52 pass from Hancock (pass failed)
CTCS — Turley 2 run (Turley run)
Bra — Burtin 25 pass from Hancock (pass failed)
CTCS — Gonzalez 1 run (Hudson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bra CTCS
First downs 19 26
Rushes-yards 16-43 47-339
Passing yards 317 20
Comp.-Att.-Int. 16-33-1 5-7-0
Punts-average 3-44.3 4-29.7
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 0-0 2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Brazos: Hancock 5-33, Harris Powers 2-32, White 2-14, Burtin 2-6, team 5-(-42); CTCS: Turley 28-278, Gonzalez 14-45, Hudson 3-27, Andrew Lange 1-(-3).
PASSING — Brazos: Hancock 16-33-1-317 CTCS: Gonzalez 5-7-0-20.
RECEIVING — Brazos: White 6-128, Powers 3-18, Burtin 2-48, Tyler Prince 1-9, others 4-114; CTCS: Regan Ragsdale 2-18, Lange 1-8, Turley 2-(-6).
— Reported by P.J. Thurman
Jarrell 30
Robinson 27
ROBINSON — The Jarrell Cougars (1-6, 1-1) picked up their first victory as a Class 4A member by knocking off the Robinson Rockets (2-5, 0-2) in a District 9-4A-II game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Rockdale 55
Caldwell 26
CALDWELL — The Rockdale Tigers (4-3, 2-1) cruised past the Caldwell Hornets (2-4, 0-2) in a District 11-3A-I game.
No other information was reported before press time.
China Spring 58
Gatesville 27
CHINA SPRING — The China Spring Cougars (6-0, 2-0) remained undefeated with a victory over the Gatesville Hornets (1-4, 0-2) in a District 9-4A-II game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Hearne 56
Bruceville-Eddy 7
HEARNE — The Hearne Eagles (5-0, 3-0) stayed unbeaten with a win over the Bruceville-Eddy Eagles (1-4, 0-2) in a District 12-2A-I game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Thorndale 12
Rosebud-Lott 7
THORNDALE — The Thorndale Bulldogs (4-2, 2-1) fought off the Rosebud-Lott Cougars (2-4, 0-3) in a District 12-2A-I game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Iola 49
Bartlett 18
BARTLETT — The Iola Bulldogs (3-2, 3-1) topped the Bartlett Bulldogs (1-5, 0-3) in a District 13-2A-II game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Granger 43
Milano 13
GRANGER — The Granger Lions (5-1, 3-0) maintained their unblemished District 13-2A-II record with a victory over the Milano Eagles (2-4, 1-2).
No other information was reported before press time.
Buckholts 49
Centex homeschool 32
The Buckholts Badgers (2-4) got back into the win column by knocking off Centex homeschool in a non-district, six-man game.
No other information was reported before press time.