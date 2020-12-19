Spending summers as a youth in East Bell County in the early 1970s meant, among numerous other things, playing baseball and reading about baseball.
A trip to the local grocery and dry goods store for me always meant a beeline straight to the magazine rack. Since it was summer, the shelves were typically loaded with baseball-oriented periodicals — now long since out of print — that were happily devoured.
With winter upon us, why bring up old baseball memories?
Because it’s also the season when we typically recall those who left us over the course of the year, be it in our personal lives and the famous. This calendar year seemed to take with it a number of those baseball players who were so much a part of a young boy’s summer reading program.
Of course, dozens of former major leaguers passed away this year as in any year, but some hit much closer to home in the heart of an era in life when you hung on the stat lines of so many greats.
This year’s memoriam includes Joe Morgan, Lou Brock, Tom Seaver, Bob Gibson, Dick Allen, Jimmy Wynn and Bob Watson, all leaving behind indelible impressions as players and personalities.
Morgan, the only one I had the privilege to meet, was the heart and soul of the Big Red Machine in Cincinnati and a superb television and radio analyst. Brock was the cool, classy base stealer, who broke records for the St. Louis Cardinals. Seaver is best remembered as the boyish pitching wonder for the Mets, Reds and White Sox. Gibson was an intimidating presence on the mound for the Cardinals. Allen was an equally fearsome slugger for the Phillies and White Sox. Wynn, nicknamed the Toy Cannon for his small stature and explosive bat, and Watson were catalysts on the fun Astros teams of the 1970s, and made up for lack of championships with character in a state in dire need of great baseball.
All are a sampling of a classic era gone by, but of memories that are still present.
——
When Vic Schaefer took over as the women’s basketball head coach of the moribund Mississippi State program eight years ago, one of the first building blocks to creating a team that reached two Final Fours was the recruitment of Temple’s Ketara Chapel.
Now, in the effort to move Texas from good to great, one of his first staffing moves was to bring Chapel back to Central Texas with him as his coordinator of player development.
Chapel was part of Schaefer’s first recruiting class and was an integral part of the Lady Bulldogs’ run to the Final Four. She played in 142 games for Schaefer and was his graduate assistant his last two seasons at Mississippi State.
——
The unprecedented rash of “forfeits” during this high school football season will not be counted for or against the teams’ all-time program records, according to Texas High School Football Hall of Fame historian Joe Lee Smith. He has never counted forfeits.
“There are many reasons why I do not (count forfeits), but the main one is because I don’t know all the forfeited games in history and that would make it unfair to give one school a forfeit win or loss and not credit another school with a win or a loss,” Smith said. “Forfeits affect such things as all-time wins, all-time won-loss percentages for schools and coaches.”
For example, Temple is typically shown with a “win” over Belton in this year’s game that was canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak. For the purposes of moving toward the postseason, the Wildcats have been listed with a 9-1 regular-season record. The official program record will be 8-1 just as Belton will be 3-6 and not 3-7. The so-called forfeits served the purpose of moving forward toward the postseason, but those games will go down as simply games not played.
——
When Temple faced its former head coach Mike Spradlin of Rockwall-Heath on Friday night, it was a true rarity in Wildcats history.
It was not, however, a first.
It marked the fourth time that a former Temple head coach matched up against the Wildcats and the first time in the playoffs.
The first occasion came in 1938 when the Wildcats, then coached by Les Cranfill, took on his predecessor George “Red” Forehand’s San Antonio Brackenridge team. Brackenridge got the better of the Wildcats in a 7-2 decision.
Cranfill was involved in the other two occasions when his successor, Ted Dawson, scheduled his Denison team for a two-year home-and-home commitment in 1952-53. Dawson’s Wildcats won both contests with ease, 38-0 and 32-12, respectively.
The possibility for this to occur has been scant in the last 53 years. After Forehand retired from San Antonio Jefferson in 1967, there were no former Temple head coaches in the pipeline. Jay Fikes, Allen Winters, John Elam, Bob McQueen, David Beal and Bryce Monsen didn’t take on other head coaching jobs after vacating their roles at Temple. Only Tam Hollingshead, who led the Wildcats in 2003-04, went on to be a head coach again from 2006-07 when he started the varsity program at, ironically, Rockwall-Heath.