Makenna Morrow scored Belton’s first two goals and Ava Itz provided the late breathing room as the Lady Tigers held off a fervent Lake Belton comeback attempt to post a 3-1 win in a District 22-5A match between the two budding rivals at chilly Bronco Field on Friday night.
Morrow gave her team the 1-0 edge when she knocked a loose ball into an empty net after Lake Belton keeper Madison Ortiz strayed far from her post in the 32nd minute and Morrow beat her to the ball before bouncing it in on a single hop from about 30 yards out.
It was the lone score of the first 40 minutes, during which Belton (6-5-3, 3-0) maintained possession for much of the time and held an 8-2 advantage in shots on goal.
Despite that, the Lady Broncos (6-7-2, 2-1) limited the Lady Tigers’ close looks, forcing Belton to mostly settle for long strikes from the middle of the field.
Lake Belton quickly equalized in a fast-paced second half when Ella Wheeless broke free from traffic near the net and punched one past Mallory Bankhead in the 50th minute.
The intensity picked up from both sides from there, but Belton still managed to possess the ball for the majority of the time and eventually wore down Lake’s defense.
“I thought it was a great game by both teams,” Belton head coach Oscar Bersoza said. “They made life difficult on us and I think we made life difficult on them. They posed problems for us that I just wasn’t expecting, so good job to (Lake Belton coach Jamie Tibbetts). In the end, all 22 players and subs did an outstanding job and luckily, we were on the good end of that.”
After back-to-back Morrow corner kicks late in the second half, Belton senior Jareli Reyes got free on the right side, taking it to the corner before going back toward the middle and finding Morrow, whose shot just snuck into the left corner to reclaim the lead for the Lady Tigers in the 63rd minute.
Itz iced things after she headed in a rebound off a header from a Lake Belton defender in the 74th minute. Her shot also just snuck into the left corner.
“I thought we played very tough,” Tibbetts said. “Going into halftime down 1-0 and coming out and scoring in the first 10 minutes of the second half is really good. That’s toughness and that’s grit and that’s really what defines us and defined the whole game.”
The Lady Tigers kept a 16-3 advantage in shots on goal, though the Lady Broncos made theirs count.
Lake got the match’s first look right off the bat after Macey Weber’s run on the right side led to a corner kick that Sydni Cartwright put on the near post, but Bankhead was there for the diving save.
“I thought we played hard and played with a lot of heart in a highly emotional game,” Tibbetts said. “It’s a rivalry and the first time we get to play each other, so a lot of weight. But overall, I was proud of them for working whistle to whistle and I think we just need to capitalize on more opportunities next time.”