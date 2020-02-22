Longevity is a rare gem in the coaching profession, which has a tendency to grind down its employees. Longevity in one location is even more coveted because of the two-way loyalty needed between coach and institution.
The ties between men’s basketball coach Kirby Johnson and Temple College are at a level rarely achieved in Central Texas or anywhere in terms of being the head coach of one sport at one place.
Johnson coached his final home game Saturday at TC Gym against Southwestern Christian. All that remain are a final regular-season game Wednesday against Hill in Hillsboro and then however many contests the Leopards play in the postseason. After that, 33 years of guiding the basketball careers and lives of Leopards will end. Tack on the five years that Johnson was the head basketball coach at his alma mater of Temple High School, and that’s 38 years of serving his hometown in a head coaching role.
Becoming a head coach in one’s hometown doesn’t happen all that much. Coaching for that long in one place in one capacity almost never happens.
The list isn’t all that long in this region but, at the same time, it’s impressive. Johnson’s predecessor and former boss, Danny Scott, set the tone for longevity in a variety of roles. Scott served Temple College for 48 years — the last 31 as athletic director, with 20 of those as head basketball coach tucked in the middle — and TC baseball coach Craig McMurtry and women’s basketball coach Kim Sebek are in their 22nd seasons, which is no small feat.
Beyond Temple College, likely the longest-termed coach in one sport was Mary Hardin-Baylor tennis coach James Cohagen, who retired last year after 38 years of guiding the school’s squads to numerous national tournament appearances and producing a multitude of All-Americans. Like TC, the atmosphere at UMHB lends itself to longevity, with Pete Fredenburg and Ken DeWeese in their 22nd seasons leading the Crusaders in football and basketball, respectively.
Rogers was home to two long-tenured head coaches. Harley Doggett spent 36 years leading the Lady Eagles basketball program to 837 wins and four state tournament appearances. In football, Donald Godwin remains the standard bearer of endurance locally by serving 31 years and recording 235 victories along the way. He was also the track coach for much of that time. Doggett and Godwin are gone now, but their names remain affixed to the schhol’s gymnasium and athletic fieldhouse, respectively.
Temple’s Bob McQueen returned to his hometown in 1972 and became synonymous with Wildcats football for 28 years, winning 242 games and the program’s only two state championships. Other long stints as head football coaches at one school were Jack Welch’s 24 years at Copperas Cove and Leo Buckley’s 24 years at Killeen High. Mildred “Lanky” Lancaster spent a quarter-century building the Temple girls athletic program as the volleyball and track coach.
Certainly, there are more folks who have put in extended decades as a head coach in one sport at one school in the area. Suffice it to say, though, Johnson’s tenure at Temple College puts him in rarified air for longevity.
Basketball has been the flagship sport of Temple College since its beginnings 93 years ago. Football came and went. Track and field, golf and tennis did the same. Baseball left and came back.
Basketball has always been there. It also seems like Johnson has always been there, considering he has been doing the same thing for more than a third of the school’s existence.
However, there is still plenty the 65-year-old wants to do and see that doesn’t necessarily involve basketball. As he has taught hundreds of players over the years, there is far more to life than basketball.
Nevertheless, basketball has occupied a huge chunk of Johnson’s life, half of which has been at Temple College where he won more than 700 games without scandal or impropriety.
We should all serve so long and so well with such integrity.