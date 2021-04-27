BROWNWOOD — Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Ari Saldana maintained his one-stroke lead in the final round Tuesday to win the individual title and help the Crusaders capture the team crown at the men’s American Southwest Conference tournament.
UMHB (294-295-293—882) finished nine shots ahead of runner-up Texas-Dallas at The Hideout Golf Club, claiming its eighth ASC championship and securing the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III national tournament May 11-14 at Oglebay Resort in West Virginia.
Saldana (70-70-74—214) finished at 2 under — one stroke ahead of UT-Dallas’ Ryan Kropp — and Crusaders teammate Kaden Treybig (75-73-74—222) tied for fifth. Nikolas Keratsopoulos (76-71-78—225), William Sammons (79-81-70—230), Luis Legarreta (73-82-76—231) and Darian Ruiz (78-88-75—241) rounded out UMHB’s card.