LeMichael Thompson is the creative type. He likes photography and drawing, whether it’s with a pencil or paint. He said sometimes he’ll be sitting in class when an idea for a sketch pops into his mind. Soon enough, it comes to fruition on paper.
The Temple senior’s most recent work of art, however, might be his best yet.
But there was no brush necessary. Instead, he used determination as the tool to craft this piece.
“After last season, I don’t think they had me as a starter. So when spring ball came around, I knew I had to really fight to get that starting spot. I went through spring ball, came out on top, kept it going through the summer and didn’t miss a day.”
While he knows there are still layers of improvement to add, the details of a project that took him from backup to starting cornerback for the Wildcats were on display last Friday night when Thompson, all 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds of him, lined up against Austin Westlake in Temple’s season opener.
“I thought he played his butt off. I mean, he went toe-to-toe with one of the best receivers in the country,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said. “They got theirs and he played a little bit of bully-ball at times, but I thought he did a really good job. He played his guts out.”
Thompson had four tackles — already matching his total from his junior year — and a pair of pass breakups. More important, perhaps, is that the 48 minutes also provided validation to a notion that was instilled in him as a youth and that he’s held on to since his first football season as a second-grader with the Temple Spartans.
“My step dad told me when I got into football that I might be the smallest person but I have to just be a dog. So, I just have this feeling, I don’t care how big you are, I’m going to hit you, I’m going to guard you. I know I’m 5-6 but I carry a lot,” Thompson said before pointing out the most significant message of it all. “You can do anything that you put your mind to. I knew I had what it takes to start and I had to prove it to them.”
It doesn’t appear that Thompson has intentions to let up on that front because of what it means to him to reach this point. The No. 6 on his jersey illustrates just how important this season is to him.
Scrolling through his cell phone Wednesday afternoon in one of the Wildcats’ meeting rooms, Thompson stopped and shared a sentence from something he read online last January that suggested he wasn’t in line for a coveted starting spot. That was more than enough to get Thompson’s mind geared toward a goal. After all, he is a visual person by nature — thanks to his mom, whom he said is quite the artist.
Envision it and see it through.
“It was the process — six months to start (at cornerback),” he said, referring to the time span he had to prepare himself for the start of fall camp and why he chose to don that numeral this season.
Thompson, who has a 3.6 GPA and would like to attend University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio and study forensic science, is originally from Alabama and still has plenty of family there, including his father. Along with his mom, step dad and sister, Thompson said he moved to Temple when he was 5 years old.
Some of his first childhood friends he met are now current teammates in wide receiver Nikolas Skinner and safety O’Tarian Peoples, though it was a different set of youngsters who introduced him to football.
“At first I was scared. I was scared of how they were going to tackle me. So my cousins, they took me outside and showed me how it was going to be,” Thompson recalled. “That day I told my mom I wanted to play football.”
And that’s what he’s done since, including at Travis Science Academy before arriving at Temple High where he first played free safety as a freshman then switched to cornerback as a sophomore.
From there, he saw limited action as a junior behind last year’s starters Keon Williams and Carlton Mack while refusing to become too discouraged by spending more time on the sideline than the field as Temple went 10-2, won a district championship and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
Not long after the 2020 season ended, Thompson put his plan into motion.
“I had to become a leader first. That clicked in early. I had to change the way I was and become a leader and lead in the right way,” he said. “I just locked into it more. I know I’m the smallest person on the field so I knew I had to change my momentum and everything. Step up and attack everything. You can’t be afraid. You just have to be ready to go and do what you’re able to do.”
That type of effort is music to Stewart’s ears.
It’s also essential for playing time under the lights on Friday nights.
“I respect that kid. He gets it,” said Stewart, whose Wildcats (0-1) host Magnolia West (1-0) at 7:30 tonight at Wildcat Stadium.
“He’s been a backup since his freshman year, I think, so he’s really had to fight just because he doesn’t have the tangibles,” Stewart added. “But, my Lord, he does as much with what he has as anybody I have ever coached. He plays with a chip on his shoulder. That dude’s earned him a spot because he plays his guts out.”