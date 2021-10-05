BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor head coach Pete Fredenburg has never been a big fan of open dates, and this week the Crusaders are idle at the exact midway point of the season.
Well, halfway through the regular season is a better way to term it for a program accustomed to playing deep into the playoffs.
“I’m not looking ahead and saying this will happen, but what we want is for this to be the first third of our season. There’s a push we need to make in the last five games of the regular season, and then a push we need to make into the playoffs,” Fredenburg said. “It’s important that we look at it that way so we can stay ahead of the clock as we try to accomplish the goals these guys have set for themselves.”
To do just that, the Crusaders (5-0, 4-0 American Southwest Conference) have adjusted their workouts for the next few days before returning to their normal routine next week ahead of a home game against Texas Lutheran on Oct. 16.
This week also gives any players who have been nursing injuries an opportunity to heal before what could be as many as 10 consecutive weeks of games.
“This open date will give our full-time coaches some time to spend with our JV guys and help them,” Fredenburg said. “It also gives us a chance to get some guys who are dinged up off the field for a little bit. We want to come out of this open date healthy and feeling good and moving forward. We know to make a strong run, we have to stay healthy and keep getting better. That’s the function of this week.
“Tuesday and Thursday, we’ll work out the groups together. We’ll be working guys up to four and five deep to give some of them a chance to see if they can get the attention of the full-time coaches. On Wednesday, we’ll work out our varsity in the morning and the junior varsity in the afternoon. Friday will be boot camp, and then we’ll give them Saturday off.”
Special teams
One point of emphasis this week will be special teams. In last Saturday’s 56-0 rout of Austin College, the Crusaders used two kickers. Brandon Cunningham attempted and made all of the extra-point attempts in place of Anthony Avila, who still handled the kickoff duties.
“I’m glad we have both of those guys. Kickers and pole vaulters, they’re a little different,” Fredenburg said. “We’ll stick with this until Randy Smith, who works with them, lets me know something different.”
Extra-point kicks and field goals won’t be the only things examined this week, though. There are other aspects of special teams play that don’t get as much attention during a regular week of practice. That won’t be the case the next few days.
“We’ve worked some on onside kicks. But if we need an onside kick somewhere down the road, we need to be better at it so we need to need to work more thoroughly on it,” Fredenburg said. “There’s also punt blocks. We have great returners but we haven’t put a great effort into actually lining up and trying to block one. If we have to go block a punt, we need to be able to achieve that.”
Change atop the poll
North Central — still the reigning national champion after winning the title in 2019 — moved up this week from No. 2 to replace UMHB atop the NCAA Division III coaches poll.
The Crusaders garnered 23 first-place votes to the Cardinals’ 21, but UMHB was one point short of North Central in total balloting and slipped to No. 2.
The rest of the top 10 remained unchanged, with Wisconsin-Whitewater at No. 3, followed by Mount Union, St. John’s, Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Delaware Valley, Linfield, Hardin-Simmons and Wheaton.