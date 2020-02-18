BOYS

DISTRICT 19-3A

Rogers 51, Cameron Yoe 50

Yoe 12 9 13 16 — 50

Rogers 10 18 13 10 — 51

Yoe (NA, 3-11) — Stewart 15, Young 10, Melton 7, Hemphill 6, Spikes 4, Bynaum 3, Haynes 3, Booze 2.

Rogers (20-9, 9-5) — Hutka 25, T.Sebek 12, Bull 4, Dolgener 3, Valadez 3, J.Riley 2, C.Riley 2.

Note — Rogers clinches district’s third playoff seed and will face Buffalo in bi-district round at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Riesel.

DISTRICT 17-2A

Rosebud-Lott 47, Moody 27

Moody 0 12 11 4 — 27

Rosebud-Lott 7 15 15 10 — 47

Moody (18-11, 7-7) — Hohhertz 8, Allen 5, Jarzynkowski 4, Norward 4, Fellers 4, Stone 2.

Rosebud-Lott (21-13, 9-5) — Reyna 14, Z.Buhl 11, S.Buhl 9, Truesdale 6, Bravo 5, Wagner 2.

JV — Rosebud-Lott 56, moody 25

Note — Rosebud-Lott clinches district’s third playoff seed. Moody finishes in three-way tie for fourth.

DISTRICT 25-2A

Holland 52, Milano 44

Holland 5 13 9 25 — 52

Milano 12 13 9 9 — 44

Holland — Frei 16, Burton 11, Tomasek 9, Coats 7, Pursche 5, C.Evans 4.

Milano — Telg 17, Todd 11, Averett 6, Gordon 5, Demeritt 2, Spears 2, Weaver 1.

Other Scores

Temple 50, Killeen Shoemaker 42

Mumford 63, Granger 47

GIRLS

UIL Playoffs

BI-DISTRICT

Class 6A

Tyler Lee 47, Temple 32

Harker Heights 51, Rockwall-Heath 39

Killeen Ellison 34, Rockwall 17

Class 4A

Gatesville 61, Waxahachie Life 38

Salado 59, Wimberley 49

Fredericksburg 78, Lampasas 33

Class 3A

Academy 45, Teague30

Buffalo 37, Rogers 35

Jarrell vs. Marion, late Tuesday

Class 2A

Rosebud-Lott 39, Axtell 33

Bruceville-Eddy vs. Marlin, late Tuesday

Snook 56, Granger 24

Class A

Bartlett, bye

AREA

Class 6A

Killeen Ellison vs. Plano, TBA

Harker Heights vs. Plano East or Wyile, TBA

Class 4A

Gatesville vs. Carthage, TBA

Salado vs. Lamar Fulshear, TBA

Class 3A

Academy vs. Grandview, TBA

Class 2A

Rosebud-Lott vs. Kerens or Jewett Leon, TBA

Class A

Bartlett vs. Neches, TBA

CLASS 6A

Tyler Lee 47, Temple 32

Temple 10 2 10 10 — 32

Tyle Lee 9 12 13 13 — 47

Temple (22-14) — Hall 10, Burleson 8, T.Johnson 8, H Johnson 8, Tutson 2.

Tyler Lee (28-6) — Campbell 17, Thorne 11, Morgan 8, Haynes 5, Mumphrey 3, Hayward 2, R.Rook 1.

CLASS 4A

Gatesville 61, Waxahachie Life 38

Gatesville 17 10 13 21 — 61

Life 10 11 9 8 — 38

Gatesville (22-12) — Jones 20, Washington 15, Ward 8, Nolte 5, Boyd 5, Warren 3, Chacon 3, L.Smalley 2.

Life — Cook 7, Cooper 6, Harris 6, Smith 6, Cullpepper 4, Sneed 4, Williams 4, Chappel 1.

Salado 59, Wimberley 49

Wimberley 12 13 14 10 — 49

Salado 15 14 15 15 — 59

Wimberley (10-15) — Burcham 14, Jones 11, Masur 6, Thames 5, Crowder 5, Schoenert 4, Ward 3, Peterson 1.

Salado (24-11) — Philen 28, Perez 8, Cantu 8, Goings 5, Law 4, Torczynski 4, Konarik 2.

CLASS 3A

Academy 45, Teague 30

Academy 10 9 15 11 — 45

Teague 6 7 7 10 — 30

Academy (21-12) — Conde 10, Fossett 9, Bolin 8, Fastzkie 8, Erwin 5, Turner 3.

Teague (16-14) — Heggins 10, Davis 7, Jones 4, Forge 3, Payne 3, Ricer 3.