BOYS
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 51, Cameron Yoe 50
Yoe 12 9 13 16 — 50
Rogers 10 18 13 10 — 51
Yoe (NA, 3-11) — Stewart 15, Young 10, Melton 7, Hemphill 6, Spikes 4, Bynaum 3, Haynes 3, Booze 2.
Rogers (20-9, 9-5) — Hutka 25, T.Sebek 12, Bull 4, Dolgener 3, Valadez 3, J.Riley 2, C.Riley 2.
Note — Rogers clinches district’s third playoff seed and will face Buffalo in bi-district round at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Riesel.
DISTRICT 17-2A
Rosebud-Lott 47, Moody 27
Moody 0 12 11 4 — 27
Rosebud-Lott 7 15 15 10 — 47
Moody (18-11, 7-7) — Hohhertz 8, Allen 5, Jarzynkowski 4, Norward 4, Fellers 4, Stone 2.
Rosebud-Lott (21-13, 9-5) — Reyna 14, Z.Buhl 11, S.Buhl 9, Truesdale 6, Bravo 5, Wagner 2.
JV — Rosebud-Lott 56, moody 25
Note — Rosebud-Lott clinches district’s third playoff seed. Moody finishes in three-way tie for fourth.
DISTRICT 25-2A
Holland 52, Milano 44
Holland 5 13 9 25 — 52
Milano 12 13 9 9 — 44
Holland — Frei 16, Burton 11, Tomasek 9, Coats 7, Pursche 5, C.Evans 4.
Milano — Telg 17, Todd 11, Averett 6, Gordon 5, Demeritt 2, Spears 2, Weaver 1.
Other Scores
Temple 50, Killeen Shoemaker 42
Mumford 63, Granger 47
GIRLS
UIL Playoffs
BI-DISTRICT
Class 6A
Tyler Lee 47, Temple 32
Harker Heights 51, Rockwall-Heath 39
Killeen Ellison 34, Rockwall 17
Class 4A
Gatesville 61, Waxahachie Life 38
Salado 59, Wimberley 49
Fredericksburg 78, Lampasas 33
Class 3A
Academy 45, Teague30
Buffalo 37, Rogers 35
Jarrell vs. Marion, late Tuesday
Class 2A
Rosebud-Lott 39, Axtell 33
Bruceville-Eddy vs. Marlin, late Tuesday
Snook 56, Granger 24
Class A
Bartlett, bye
AREA
Class 6A
Killeen Ellison vs. Plano, TBA
Harker Heights vs. Plano East or Wyile, TBA
Class 4A
Gatesville vs. Carthage, TBA
Salado vs. Lamar Fulshear, TBA
Class 3A
Academy vs. Grandview, TBA
Class 2A
Rosebud-Lott vs. Kerens or Jewett Leon, TBA
Class A
Bartlett vs. Neches, TBA
CLASS 6A
Tyler Lee 47, Temple 32
Temple 10 2 10 10 — 32
Tyle Lee 9 12 13 13 — 47
Temple (22-14) — Hall 10, Burleson 8, T.Johnson 8, H Johnson 8, Tutson 2.
Tyler Lee (28-6) — Campbell 17, Thorne 11, Morgan 8, Haynes 5, Mumphrey 3, Hayward 2, R.Rook 1.
CLASS 4A
Gatesville 61, Waxahachie Life 38
Gatesville 17 10 13 21 — 61
Life 10 11 9 8 — 38
Gatesville (22-12) — Jones 20, Washington 15, Ward 8, Nolte 5, Boyd 5, Warren 3, Chacon 3, L.Smalley 2.
Life — Cook 7, Cooper 6, Harris 6, Smith 6, Cullpepper 4, Sneed 4, Williams 4, Chappel 1.
Salado 59, Wimberley 49
Wimberley 12 13 14 10 — 49
Salado 15 14 15 15 — 59
Wimberley (10-15) — Burcham 14, Jones 11, Masur 6, Thames 5, Crowder 5, Schoenert 4, Ward 3, Peterson 1.
Salado (24-11) — Philen 28, Perez 8, Cantu 8, Goings 5, Law 4, Torczynski 4, Konarik 2.
CLASS 3A
Academy 45, Teague 30
Academy 10 9 15 11 — 45
Teague 6 7 7 10 — 30
Academy (21-12) — Conde 10, Fossett 9, Bolin 8, Fastzkie 8, Erwin 5, Turner 3.
Teague (16-14) — Heggins 10, Davis 7, Jones 4, Forge 3, Payne 3, Ricer 3.