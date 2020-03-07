Alexis Hamilton was hard to miss during Temple College’s doubleheader against Weatherford on Saturday afternoon.
The sophomore from El Paso pitched 10 innings and had the game-winning hit to start the day, then hit two home runs in Game 2 to help the Lady Leopards complete a sweep of the Lady Coyotes in a Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference twinbill at Danny Scott Sports Complex.
TC began the afternoon with a 7-6 extra-inning victory that Hamilton secured with a two-out base hit that plated Meadow Gonzales in the bottom of the 10th inning. The Lady Leopards continued their hot hitting in the second contest and posted a 14-6 six-inning run-rule win for their seventh triumph through their first eight conference contests.
“We just came into these games strong and we knew we had to play well against a good team like Weatherford,” said Hamilton, who allowed six runs on 14 hits and struck out seven for the win in the opener. “Even though they would hit home runs or get really good hits, I didn’t let it affect me. I tried to remain strong and adjust to how they were hitting.”
AJ Jasso had three hits in both games, including a home run, triple and three RBIs. Phylzan Jones also had a strong day, finishing 6-for-9 with a double. MacKenzie Purcell was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Audrey Escamilla followed Hamilton’s first home run in Game 2 with her homer. In all, TC produced a combined 30 hits over the two games.
“It’s hard to take care of business (in Temple), because everyone is always out for us,” Temple head coach Kadie Berlin-George said. “It’s also extremely hard to do it on the road. We did well today, but we need to be better at the plate in the first game and not rely on late-inning heroics.”
Temple (19-9, 7-1) trailed 4-0 in the opener’s fifth inning and was down 6-2 entering the bottom of the seventh. TC, however, loaded the bases with a walk and back-to-back singles by Jasso and Alyssa Escamilla. Kristen Boyd came off the bench and turned a pitch from Weatherford’s Cambree Aguirre over the wall in center field for a grand slam to tie the game at 6 and force extra innings.
“Honestly, I kind of thought about (hitting a grand slam) coming up to the plate. I thought, ‘Oh, it’d be cool if I hit a grand slam.’ But I really just laughed it off,” said Boyd, who also had a pinch-hit two-run double in her only at-bat in Game 2. “If you’re coming off the bench, you just have to be ready at any moment because it could be your time. I just try to stay engaged and ready whenever they need me.”
Hamilton allowed just two singles over the final three innings and with runners on the corners and two outs, she avoided having to pitch an 11th inning by driving home Gonzales from third.
“I mean, yeah, I was tired, but I tried to not let that affect me at the plate,” Hamilton said. “I guess part of me was just ready for it to be over and not have to pitch anymore.”
The Lady Leopards jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings and scored eight runs in the fourth for an 11-0 advantage entering the fifth. Hamilton and Audrey Escamilla’s back-to-back homers and Boyd’s two-run double helped lead the fourth-inning onslaught.
The Lady Coyotes (10-10, 0-4) answered by scoring six runs in the fifth, thanks in part to Stephanie Jimenez’s three-run home run — her third home run of the day — to make it 11-6.
Hamilton popped a two-run homer in the fifth and Jasso’s solo shot in the sixth tidied up the victory.
“I feel like our hitters did a good job competing at the plate, but our pitchers struggled a little bit today,” Weatherford head coach Haylee Williams said. “We had a four-run lead in the seventh of the first game and that’s not how you want to end things. We just have to do a better job in the circle.”
Kylia Huhman earned the win for TC in Game 2. The Rogers native allowed five runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings and struck out four. Troy product Marley Hilton threw the final 1 2/3 innings for Temple and gave up one run.