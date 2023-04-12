There was a little bit of everything for Temple on the opening day of the District 12-6A track and field meet at Wildcat Stadium, including a victory by an emerging girls standout, a barrelful of top-four showings to secure advancement to the next round and plenty of team camaraderie.
For an example of the latter, look no further than Jeremiah Mungia, whose slight bit of disappointment from a runner-up finish in the boys discus was offset by his excitement to see teammate Endrei Sauls produce a career-best performance to claim the bronze medal.
“I was hoping for better distance from myself, but I was really impressed with Endrei,” said Mungia, a senior whose throw of 146 feet, 2 inches was bested only by the penultimate heave of Chad Otutu (147-4) of Pflugerville Weiss. “I definitely try to help Endrei out because I’m older and have been doing this longer. I want him to succeed as much as I want to succeed.”
Sauls finished third by improving his personal record by more than 3 yards with a throw of 141-7 that shocked even him.
“I completely surprised myself. That was a PR by like 10 feet,” the junior said. “I just tried to do it like my coach said, and it went far — farther than I expected. I’m for sure going to try to throw it even farther next time.”
Sauls, Mungia and plenty of other Temple athletes are guaranteed to have a next time. The top four in each event advanced to next week’s 11/12-6A area meet at Hewitt Midway, and — on the first day of district competition that featured seven boys events and seven for the girls (the running finals are at 5 p.m. today) — the blue-clad contingent had 15 competitors punch their tickets for the area meet.
Mungia will compete in two events next week after bouncing back from the discus to win the shot put with a throw of 47-¾. He’ll be joined by junior teammate Ayden Brown, who took the silver medal with a mark of 46-3¾.
Also advancing for the Wildcats were junior Brycen Gaines (9-0) with a fourth-place finish in the pole vault won by Midway’s Tucker Smith (12-6), sophomore La’Ron Alexander (10 minutes, 10.88 seconds) with a fourth-place result in the 3,200-meter run won by Midway’s Reeve Tarter (10:03.58), junior Jeremiah Lennon (43-11¾) with a bronze-medal showing in the triple jump won by Hutto’s Gary Choice (47-6¼), and sophomore bronze medalist Christian Tutson (21-9½) in the long jump won by Harker Heights’ Re’Shaun Sanford (22-10¼).
Tutson, who has a personal-best mark of 22-9 this season, wasn’t thrilled with his performance but was already looking forward to getting back to work in preparation for the area meet.
“My speed on the runway was good. But when I got to the jumping point, I had no form today,” he said. “I was a little frustrated, but I think I’ll get it fixed before the next meet.”
As for the results of the Tem-Cats, it was the youngest of the bunch who stole the show on the meet’s first day.
Temple freshman Kaurie Holleman started her day by leaping 37-6¼ to beat Midway senior Sydney Smith by more than a foot to capture gold in the triple jump then followed that with a mark of 18-¾ to grab silver in the long jump — behind only Bryan’s Saniyah Johnson (18-9½) — making her a district champion and two-event area qualifier after competing at the eighth-grade level this same time last year.
“This is way different from last year. There’s way more competition. I just push myself to try to get better and better,” Holleman said. “I’m surprised by how far I jumped. I PR’d by a foot. I had been working at it because I was determined to beat (Smith), and I did it. I’m glad I accomplished that because I had never beaten her before.”
She was among a trio of Tem-Cats advancing in the long jump, along with junior bronze medalist Saniyah Richardson (17-3¾) and sophomore fourth-place finisher Jaylynn Pearson (16-10).
The Tem-Cats’ other gold medalist was junior Allison Vaden, who won the pole vault by clearing 9 feet.
Also moving on for the Temple girls were junior bronze medalist Claire Little (105-7) and junior fourth-place finisher Makayla Dunning (99-10) in the discus won by Harker Heights’ Keonna Otis (144-10), and freshman bronze medalist Maya Ramirez (12:34.06) and junior fourth-place finisher Sofia Garcia (12:39.50) in the 3,200 won by Heights’ Ella Perry (11:07.18).
Medals and area berths in the other 11 running events are up for grabs this evening, along with the team titles.
The Wildcats enter the final day in second place with 56 points, seven behind Harker Heights. The Tem-Cats lead the pack with 60 points, 7½ ahead of Heights.