12-6A track meet

Temple’s Jeremiah Mungia uncorks a throw in the discus at the District 12-6A track and field meet Wednesday at Wildcat Stadium.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

There was a little bit of everything for Temple on the opening day of the District 12-6A track and field meet at Wildcat Stadium, including a victory by an emerging girls standout, a barrelful of top-four showings to secure advancement to the next round and plenty of team camaraderie.

