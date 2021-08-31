Head coach Scott Stewart and the Temple Wildcats didn’t ignore their disappointment Friday night in the wake of their season-opening loss to two-time reigning state champion Austin Westlake.
In fact, they embraced the collective frustration, and it wasn’t long after the final whistle that the process of turning those reactions into self-assessment and improvement went into effect.
“We have a lot of work to do. We just have to play better as a whole,” junior linebacker Taurean York said following the game. “We have to play a full, well-rounded game on offense, defense and special teams.”
His office serving as a makeshift hotel room, Stewart hunkered down and took a deep dive into film of the 54-13 setback late Friday until Saturday morning arrived. The all-nighter confirmed his initial analysis that Temple simply made too many mistakes against a high-caliber challenger, and it provided a launching point into this week’s preparation for another worthy opponent in Magnolia West (1-0) on Friday night.
“We have to own where we’re at if we’re going to have a chance to get better,” Stewart said Tuesday. “Nobody takes a loss worse than I do, but it isn’t about the loss. It’s about whether we played the way we can play, and I did not see that Friday night.”
Losing is part of the game — literally. One team wins. The other doesn’t. What was particularly bothersome to Stewart after Friday’s defeat — aside from the point differential that didn’t fit within expectations — were some of the freelance decisions made in the moment on the field and the troubles experienced on special teams, specifically when lined up in punt formation.
Temple (0-1) averaged 16.6 yards per punt, leading to advantageous field position for the Chaparrals — who also benefited from a safety on a bad snap over the punter’s head and a punt return for a touchdown.
Stewart said all issues have been fully and fervently addressed.
“Friday and Saturday morning, it was owning where we’re at and why some of the breakdowns and inconsistencies happened and identifying what that is and why that is,” he said. “(On Monday), it was, ‘I need for you to prove me wrong,’ because we had a lot of guys doing their own thing out there.
“I think the intention was to try to make bad stuff stop happening or try to make a play. It’s just going about it the wrong way. So, the message to the guys was do what you’re coached to do. Do your job with the very best of your ability.”
The Wildcats were outgained 416-329, though they did get a strong season debut from senior running back Samari Howard (22 carries, 131 yards) and held the Chaparrals to a respectable 4.47 yards per carry, forced one turnover and didn’t allow a play longer than 35 yards.
“I think we played hard. I was proud of our effort, and I was honestly proud of how our offensive and defensive lines held up,” Stewart said. “Not that we did a good job but those were where the mismatches were, and it could have been a lot worse statistically.”
On the injury front, Stewart said the Wildcats are “nursing a couple things” that are “day to day.”
Friday’s contest is the second of three straight at Wildcat Stadium to start the season. Temple also hosts Hutto next week before an idle date ahead of the District 12-6A opener on the road against Bryan on Sept. 24.
Moving on to Magnolia West
Ties still bind Temple and West a year after the Wildcats topped the Mustangs 28-13.
Call it a tale of former and familiar.
Instead of former Wildcats assistant Blake Joseph as head coach of West, it’s former Wildcats offensive coordinator and associate head coach Ben McGehee, who was hired earlier this year by athletic director J.D. Berna, another former Temple assistant on head coach Mike Spradlin’s staff in the mid-2010s.
McGehee’s last season with Temple was 2016 when the Wildcats played for the Class 5A Division I state championship. He was at Sweetwater the previous four years.
Led by returning offensive standouts quarterback Brock Dalton (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) and running back Hunter Bilbo (5-8, 180), the Mustangs opened their season last week with a 45-21 victory over Brenham. Dalton was 13-of-21 for 132 yards, with four touchdowns and an interception while Bilbo had 170 yards and a score on 12 carries in the win.
A year ago, Dalton went 17-of-35 for 216 yards, with one TD and one interception, and Bilbo gained 106 yards rushing against the Wildcats.
“(Bilbo is) the big hitter. He runs hard, and I mean hard. (Dalton) does a good job of running the offense. He can throw every ball on the field,” said Stewart, who also pointed to West’s size up front on both sides of the ball. “Ben McGehee is a Mike Spradlin disciple. Mike Spradlin wants to run the football. Ben McGehee wants to run the football. So, they are going to set everything up in that power run game out of spread formations and then the (run-pass option) if you want to load the box. That offense is designed to put stress on all points of a defense, and they do a good job of it.”
At 5-8 and 155 pounds, wide receiver Trey Leggett (two touchdowns receiving last week) and 5-11, 180-pound running back Kai Aroca (119 yards, one TD rushing) also give the Mustangs added danger on offense. Linebacker Kade Dunlap (6-0, 215) had a team-high 12 tackles, defensive lineman Roger Clubb had three sacks, and linebacker Tyler Harsch (5-11, 190) added nine tackles versus Brenham.
Defensively speaking
York led Temple with 11 tackles, had a sack, forced fumble and a pass break-up last week. Safety Jaden Jackson followed with 10 tackles, cornerback LaMichael Thompson had two pass break-ups and defensive lineman Jaylon Jackson had one sack.