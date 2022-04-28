BELTON — A few years removed from sharing a district with Hewitt Midway, Belton’s rivalry with its northern neighbor is now developing some early postseason roots.
The Lady Tigers beat the Pantherettes in a bi-district girls soccer match in March. Midway returned the favor Thursday night in softball, though Belton still has some playoff life left.
DaNia Durr’s two-run homer in the second inning got the Pantherettes started and they rode the momentum to a 6-2 win over the Lady Tigers in the opener of a best-of-3 Class 6A bi-district playoff series.
The teams will head to Hewitt for Game 2 at 6 p.m. today, followed by a finale — if necessary — 30 minutes later. The winner will face either Rockwall or Garland Rowlett in next week’s area round.
Midway (24-5), which advanced to the third round last season, totaled 14 hits — four of them for extra bases — and built a four-run lead through four innings in earning its 13th win in its last 15 games.
Belton (16-13-1), which saw a four-game winning streak snapped, had runners on base in every inning but didn’t score until the seventh.
“I think we have to keep our heads up,” said Belton head coach Rachel Reekstin, whose team got a two-out, two-run homer from Jacci Myers in the seventh for its only runs. “We had runners on base. We just couldn’t bring them in. We weren’t getting the bunts down. We were having a hard time with the small ball. I think we were just trying to do too much.”
Reekstin’s team also lost its starting shortstop and three-hole hitter Kaylee Rodriguez in the first after she was injured while turning an unassisted double play at second base.
Rodriguez tried to stay in the game to bat in the bottom of the frame but was unable to put enough weight on her back leg to continue. Reekstin said she may be available in a limited role tonight.
The Pantherettes struck shortly after with one out in the second with Durr’s no-doubter over the left-field fence that also scored Tristian Thompson, who had singled. Thompson singled again with two outs in the third to plate Charlee Yourman, who had doubled, to push the lead to 4-0. Midway’s other run in the inning came on a Belton throwing error.
Durr, Thompson and Yourman — who fill the middle three spots in the Pantherettes’ order — combined for five hits, three RBIs and three runs while leadoff batter Macy Pick and Rori Degeer each had three singles to pace Midway’s offense.
Belton had just five hits off Midway starter Lanee Brown, who struck out eight and walked three in a complete game. The Lady Tigers left seven runners on base.
The Lady Tigers’ best early threat came in the third when Lole Reyes singled and McKenzie Drake walked with one out, but Brown recovered with a strikeout and infield fly to get out of it. Reyes drew a two-out walk to extend the game in the seventh and set up Myers’ homer.
Midway added runs in the fifth and sixth to continue pulling away, both off the bat of Kelsey Mathis, who led off the fifth with a homer to left and drove in Degeer with a sacrifice fly to right in the sixth.
Belton’s Kaylee Jordan went the distance in the circle, striking out three and walking none.
“I know we had a few errors but for the most part, I think we played good defense,” said Reekstin, whose team defeated Bryan 13-2 to wrap up District 12-6A’s third seed Monday. “We know they’re going to hit. If we can continue to play good defense and if we can produce hitting, we can stay with them.”