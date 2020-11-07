UPDATED -- There was no movement Saturday on whether or not this coming week’s District 12-6A football matchup between Temple and Belton will move forward as originally scheduled.
On Friday afternoon, Belton ISD announced that because of positive COVID-19 cases and related contact tracing, the Tigers won't be able to take on the Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Wildcat Stadium. However, late Friday night, about an hour after Temple defeated Killeen Ellison, Temple ISD tweeted that “District 12-6A administrators are in communication about the upcoming Temple-Belton football games and will come to an official decision that will be communicated next week.”
Belton athletic director Sam Skidmore said Saturday that the 12-6A District Executive Committee is set to meet Tuesday afternoon and that all options for the Tigers to make up their postponed games against Temple and Harker Heights are being evaluated.
“Right now, we can’t play (against Temple) as scheduled. The DEC still has to figure a lot of things out and iron some issues out,” Skidmore said. “Football is hard. It’s not as simple as some of these other sports. There has to be at least five days in between games and when you’re dealing with a lot of different dynamics, it’s hard to figure out.”
The Tigers, who did not play their game against Harker Heights last Friday because of virus concerns, are currently 2-4 overall and 2-1 in district. Temple is 6-1 and 4-0.