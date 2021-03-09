BELTON — The softball history between the Belton Lady Tigers and Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs has featured a lot of lopsided victories throughout the years.
Tuesday’s District 12-6A opener at Lady Tiger Field was no exception, only it was the Lady Dawgs who had the upper hand this time
Copperas Cove scored four runs in the third and sixth innings and cruised past Belton 11-1 in six innings.
The win marked Copperas Cove’s first win over Belton in more than a decade as the Lady Tigers have dominated the series. Coming into Tuesday’s contest, Belton had scored at least 10 runs in the last 10 meetings with the Lady Dawgs, outscoring Cove 132-3 in those games.
With one out in the top of the first, Meagan Hunt doubled to center, and Brooke Schmidt — who got the win in the circle for Copperas Cove (13-2, 1-0) — followed with a single. Larisa Perez hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Hunt from third for the Lady Dawgs’ first run of the night.
After going down in order in the first, the Lady Tigers (3-7-2, 0-1) had an opportunity to tie the game in the second after Bethany Sherwood began the inning with a double. With one out, McKayla Seeliger walked and Ramsey Curran followed with a single to center. But because of some base running hesitation, Sherwood was thrown out trying to score, and Schmidt got a strikeout to get her team out of the jam.
The Lady Dawgs put the game nearly out of reach in the third, putting up four runs.
With one out and JoJo Hair on second and Hunt on first, Schmidt singled to left to drive in Hair. Perez doubled to drive in Hunt, and Lynsey Robison singled to plate Schmidt. Perez later scored on a groundout.
After Cove added two more in the fifth to go up 7-0, the Lady Tigers finally got on the board.
Seeliger, Ramsay Curren, and Aizlenn Cavana all singled, and Jacci Myers drove in the run with a sacrifice fly. Cavana was thrown out trying to advance on the play and Belton settled for just the one run.
Copperas Cove ended it in the sixth with another four-run inning.
Wasiak doubled to left to score Hair, who had singled, and Wasiak advanced to third on the play. After Hunt safely reached on a bunt to drive in Wasiak, Perez and Alina Salazar hit back-to-back doubles to each drive in runs and put the Lady Dawgs up by 10.
Belton got two runners on in the bottom of the sixth but couldn’t drive in either of them.