HUTTO — A 30-minute lightning delay just three plays into Belton’s scrimmage Thursday night likely left the Tigers uttering a collective “Are you kidding me?” as they headed back to the locker room from whence they came just moments earlier.
It’s hard to blame them. After all, the scrimmage against Hutto at Memorial Stadium was the Tigers’ first taste of contact against an opponent since last season — a longer wait than usual after the University of Interscholastic League’s mandated five-week delay Class 5A and 6A programs had to endure because of the coronaviurs pandemic.
Still, they had waited this long. What was another half-hour?
After the weather cleared and both teams returned to the field, Belton and Hutto faced off in the Tigers’ only scrimmage of the season, looking to work out any kinks before next Friday’s season opener at home against Georgetown. Each team ran 18 offensive plays, which were followed by only one 15-minute quarter with a running clock.
Senior quarterback Ruben Jimenez, who split time with junior Wriley Madden, completed a 5-yard pass to senior running back Maurice Reed to get the scrimmage started for Belton. Both quarterbacks produced at times, as Jimenez connected with Reed for a 50-yard touchdown on the Tigers’ third offensive series, and Madden found senior Justin Simmons for another long gain.
Both also threw interceptions and had miscues indicative of a scrimmage.
On defense — which first-year Belton head coach Brett Sniffin reiterated last week is in need of improvement from last season’s 3-7 team — the Tigers allowed a pair of scores through the Hippos’ first 18 plays and another on Hutto’s first possession of the live quarter.
The defense also made plays, including a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown by junior Trent West and another interception by senior Aaron Bain. Belton also forced and recovered a fumble.
And while Thursday won’t go into the win or loss columns, the intensity had all the flare of a regular-season contest. Players on both sides gave extra effort to make plays on several occasions, and the amount of pushing and shoving after the whistle only persisted as the scrimmage continued and ultimately escalated with a late hit that brought Belton and Hutto players off the sidelines and onto the field.
All in all, Thursday left Sniffin and his staff with a clearer sense of Belton’s needs ahead of its season opener.
Ready or not, Week 1 starts Monday.