Temple finished last season one spot shy of the playoffs and wants to improve on that fifth-place showing in head coach Dallas Robertson’s second year in charge.
Coming off the program’s 23rd straight postseason appearance, Belton will look to continue that streak with more starting underclassmen than head coach Mark Krueger has grown accustom to utilizing.
A fresh start is here with potential abound, and the Wildcats and Tigers begin their respective quests against one another in the season and District 12-6A opener for both at 7 tonight at Tiger Field.
Ready or not.
“We experienced it last year and we learned a lot of lessons from that,” Robertson said, referring to the abruptness with which league play begins. Last season, Belton defeated Temple in the opener, 8-1. “I don’t think anyone is really ready, but this year I feel like we prepared a lot more a lot earlier.”
Temple, which went 8-8 in 12-6A a year ago, returns five players for 2020 — Dylan Hinkle, Aaron Wagaman, Tyson Magana, Bryan Williams and Brandon Goynes. Robertson said each will be asked to do a little bit of everything this season.
“They’re all going to play a very predominant role for us,” said Robertson, who would have six returners but junior Isaiah Fach is recovering from a knee injury he suffered during the football season.
Hinkle will be a fixture in the outfield while Wagaman and Williams will each see time at catcher and on the mound, which will be a second home for Magana and Goynes when they aren’t playing in the infield. Robertson said freshmen Xavier Padilla and Issac Romos could see immediate playing time.
“We are in the process of figuring it out,” Robertson said. “Everything is like a puzzle. Whoever is on the mound is going to rotate our positions for sure.”
It’s also a work in progress for Belton, where Krueger said he’ll have more sophomores and juniors in significant roles with just three returning everyday starters in infielder Ben Jones, outfielder Keagan Wolfe and catcher Cooper Babcock. Outfielder Gunner Garrett also is back as are starting pitchers Jace Stephen and Chase King, who combined for 13 wins last year when the Tigers went 25-7-1 overall and finished second in 12-6A.
“It’s going to be a little bit of a different team than what we’ve been used to in the past. We are going to be young. But we feel like we have a good, close-knit team and I think that’s going to work to our advantage,” said Krueger, who hasn’t exactly been pleased with the recent rainy weather that’s wreaked havoc on practice time. “We are playing catch-up right now.”
While the grade level associated with some of the key players might take some getting used to, there isn’t anything around the program more familiar than the Tigers’ mode of operation.
“We always focus on pitching and defense,” Krueger said. “We firmly believe that if we pitch well, throw strikes and play defense, we can be in any game.”
After squaring off tonight, Temple and Belton head into tournaments this weekend. It’s back to district play next Tuesday, though, before another round of tournament games. That pattern continues into mid-March, when it becomes all 12-6A all the time.
“(Making the playoffs) has been a motivational factor since the last season ended and all the way through summer,” Robertson said. “We’ve been working hard and we are definitely shooting to reach that goal.”