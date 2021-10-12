TROY — It got loud at times Tuesday night inside Troy’s gym, in part because of a lively cheerleader-led student section.
Mostly, though, it was the Trojanettes’ power-packed attack that brought the boom. Add in some pin-point finesse, too, and the combination added up to Troy’s 25-13, 25-8, 25-9 sweep of McGregor that was wrapped up in less than an hour.
“I was proud of our middles and right side for stepping up and taking a lot of swings tonight,” said Troy first-year head coach Kailey Cavanaugh, a 2014 grad back with her alma mater. “I told our setter to move the ball around and I think she did a really good job of spreading it out. Our defense did a good job picking things up. So, I think overall, just a really good team win.”
That setter, junior Raylee Poff, dished out 35 assists among seven players to register a kill as the Trojanettes (25-5, 8-2) started a new winning streak — up to two now — after their six-match run was halted by Lorena last Tuesday. The first-place Lady Leopards are the only team to beat second-place Troy so far in District 17-3A.
Against McGregor, senior stalwart Graycee Mosley had a match-high 22 kills to go with 14 digs and four aces, including one to close the match. Sophomore Kaycee Cavanaugh, the coach’s younger sister, posted 11 kills, two aces and 12 digs, and senior Caton Letbetter landed five kills.
Chloe McCauley recorded a team-high seven kills for the Lady Bulldogs, who dropped to 3-6 in district.
Troy opened all three sets with at least three consecutive points and rarely let momentum slip in the slightest throughout each. Game 1 featured a pair of 4-0 runs and one of 6-0. Game 2 was altered by an 11-1 burst that turned an 8-4 score into 19-5 and soon enough a 25-8 victory and 2-0 match advantage. And Game 3 had an 8-0 charge that made it 11-1.
Troy is back on the court Friday against Waco Harmony Science Academy and next Tuesday versus Riesel before a match Oct. 22 against West, which Troy beat earlier in district but stands as the team that has a chance to challenge for the second spot. Troy then closes the regular season with Clifton.
“Our mindset is 0-0, our record the next day. We want to go 1-0 on the day, in practice, in the classroom, just taking it one day at a time,” Kailey Cavanaugh said. “I told them the next few games are intense and we need to take care of business, especially against West in their gym. It’s not going to be easy. We have to come ready to play and it takes all 11 of us.”