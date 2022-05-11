BELTON — Ayanna Jones has a chance to cap her high school sports career with a pair of state medals, perhaps even a golden one.
That can be a lot to process for an athlete preparing to make her first appearance in the UIL track and field state meet, but the Belton senior handles it — like she does almost everything — in stride.
“I’m nervous and excited at the same time, more so this week because there’s a lot at stake. I could be a state champion,” she said. “It’s more of a mental thing to handle. I’ve been practicing a lot to be prepared for this moment.
“And I handle everything the same. I hold myself to the same standard on the track and in the classroom.”
Jones will make her medals bid Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium, where she’ll compete in the Class 6A girls long jump in the morning and the triple jump in mid-afternoon.
She’s a two-sport athlete who also competes in basketball, and Belton girls track and field coach Lindsey Flowers believes Jones always has had the athletic ability to be a state qualifier. The difference this year has been Jones’ ability to stay healthy and put all the necessary pieces together to explode off the board.
“It’s always been there. I think we were just finally able to get it out of her. She’s been healthy physically and mentally, and has gone out and done what she can do,” Flowers said. “We knew it was there. We knew she could go so much farther than she had been, and it has finally all clicked. She’s doing everything the way she needs to.”
Jones’ improvement this season was rapid and extensive. She set school records in both events, leaping 21 feet, 1½ inches in the long jump — which has always been her forte — and going 40-11 in the triple.
Based on regional marks, she heads to Austin as the second seed in the long jump behind fellow Region II competitor Alix India of Klein, although Jones holds the edge over India when it comes to personal-best marks.
Jones has the fifth-best mark this season among the qualifiers in the triple jump but is close enough to the top pack to have a second shot at a medal.
She knows exactly where she stands and what it should take to reach the podium Saturday.
“I’ve been focusing more on the triple jump, really working on my phases and making sure I’m getting it down,” Jones said. “The triple jump takes more work to get your form down. It’s all about listening to how you’re hitting the ground for each phase.
“When the year started, I was hoping I could get to state in the long jump. To be going in two events is amazing.”
After cruising through the invitational portion of the season as well as the District 12-6A and District 11/12-6A area meets, Jones was finally pushed at regionals by India, who won both events.
Once again, Jones took the runner-up finishes in stride, knowing she’ll get a chance at redemption in Austin.
“She’s handled it well. It’s always good to be pushed because it makes you stay on your toes,” Flowers said. “She knows what she needs to do. She’s jumped farther than the other girl in the long jump before. She’s got it. She can do it. She just has to go out there and do it.”
Bringing home a state championship medal would be the culmination of a process 10 years in the making for Jones, who says track is the first sport she loved.
“When I was 7 or 8, my parents put me in a track club and I’ve been doing it ever since,” she said. “I remember that the club coaches would work with me more and I would do a lot more practicing than the other kids. I always knew track was my sport.”