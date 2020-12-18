WACO — After this season finally started, one month later than usual, nobody knew just how long it might last. The Temple Wildcats, though, were determined to do whatever needed to have it continue as long as possible.
So through a pandemic, the Wildcats diligently trudged their way to a 9-1 regular season, the program’s first outright district championship since 2015 and a home playoff victory. The end, however, arrived sooner than they wanted Friday night.
Rockwall-Heath quarterback Josh Hoover threw for 454 yards and five touchdowns, Temple couldn’t overcome a handful of key mistakes or match the offensive fireworks after halftime and fell 56-28 in a Class 6A Division II area-round playoff at McLane Stadium.
“I told the seniors, it hurts right now. But someday, if you learned anything, you will look back and you’ll realize how special this was and what kind of legacy you left,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said. “You want to talk about a group that had to deal with adversity.”
Hoover completed 24 of 36 passes, including 15 in a row in the second half when the Hawks (9-2) outscored the Wildcats 35-14. Jay Fair had touchdowns of 63 and 47 yards among nine reception and 199 yards. Jordan Nabors added seven catches for 148 yards and two TDs, Corban Cleveland had six receptions for 60 yards and a score, and Preston Landis piled up 173 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
“I’m so fired up about our kids and the effort and the buy-in that we are getting now, how hard they’re working,” said Rockwall-Heath head coach Mike Spradlin, who coached Temple from 2011-15. “What a fantastic effort tonight against a really, really good football team.”
Temple running back Samari Howard finished with 134 yards rushing and a touchdown to close with 1,265 yards. Senior quarterback Humberto Arizmendi was 14-of-39 for 261 yards but threw three interceptions. He had touchdowns of 19 yards to Tr’Darius Taylor and 57 yards to Mikal Harrison-Pilot. The latter pulled Temple (10-2) within 28-21 with 7:05 left in the third quarter. But the Wildcats never got any closer.
Senior receiver AJ McDuffy finished with six catches for 74 yards, and Arizmendi gained 137 yards on the ground.
“With all the crazy stuff that has been going on, I’ll just remember the brotherhood — just the bond and us being here for each other as brothers and for the love of the game,” McDuffy said.
After Harrison-Pilot’s long TD, a pair of touchdown receptions by Nabors made it 42-21 by the 9:43 mark of the fourth. Arizmendi charged into the end zone for a 19-yard TD 40 seconds later, but Landis’ rushing scores of 6 and 9 yards sealed the outcome.
“You can’t come out here and make the mistakes we made against good football teams. That’s what I told the kids. It was no lack of effort,” Stewart said. “You’ve got to play your ‘A’ game when you play against a team of that caliber and we just didn’t play our ‘A’ game tonight. And, again, hat’s off to them. They had a lot to do with that.”
It was somewhat of an inauspicious initial couple minutes for both. Rockwall-Heath punted away its first possession, Arizmendi’s first pass was tipped into the air by defensive lineman Trae Martin and intercepted by Grady Brewer, but the Hawks didn’t capitalize on the prime field position and Josh Vogel missed a 31-yard field goal try.
After another Temple punt, Rockwall-Heath went deep to put the first points on the board when Fair hauled in Hoover’s pass for a 63-yard scoring strike and 7-0 lead at 8:33 of the opening quarter.
The Hawks made it 14-0 at the end of a 13-play, 97-yard drive when Landis cut back right for an 18-yard TD run with 1:16 to go in the first.
Needing a spark, Temple turned to Howard, who toted it six times on a 13-play excursion that the running back culminated with a 16-yard jaunt to the end zone at the 9:44 mark of the second.
Rockwall-Heath turned over the ball on downs at midfield on its next series, and the Wildcats drove to first-and-goal at the 1. But a bad snap on first down put Temple behind the chains, and it settled for a 26-yard field goal try that was pushed wide left. Temple also had first-and-goal at the 2 late in the third quarter, down 35-21, and came away empty handed.
The Hawks boosted their advantage to 21-7, with Fair planting his foot at the end of a hook route and turning up field for a 47-yard catch-and-run TD 2:47 before halftime.
Temple responded once again with a crisp 2-minute drive, finished by Arizmendi’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Taylor.
ROCKWALL HEATH 56, TEMPLE 28
Temple 0 14 7 7 — 28
Rockwall-Heath 14 7 14 21 — 56
R-H — Jay Fair 67 pass from Josh Hoover (Josh Vogel kick)
R-H — Preston Landis 18 run (Vogel kick)
Tem — Samari Howard 16 run (Aaron Wagaman kick)
R-H — Fair 43 pass from Hoover (Vogel kick)
Tem — Tr’Darius Taylor 19 pass from Humberto Arizmendi (Wagaman kick)
R-H — Corban Cleveland 9 pass from Hoover (Vogel kick)
Tem — Mikal Harrison-Pilot 57 pass from Arizmendi (Wagaman kick)
R-H — Jordan Nabors 65 pass from Hoover (Vogel kick)
R-H — Nabors 12 pass from Hoover (Vogel kick)
Tem — Arizmendi 19 run (Wagaman kick)
R-H — Landis 6 run (Vogel kick)
R-H — Landis 9 run (Vogel kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Tem R-H
First downs 22 29
Rushes-yards 38-243 46-219
Passing yards 261 454
Comp.-Att.-Int. 14-39-3 26-34-0
Punts-average 4-36.75 3-28.3
Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 7-50 7-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Temple: Arizmendi 16-137, Howard 19-134, Jalen Robinson 1-0, Harrison-Pilot 2-(-28); Rockwall-Heath: Landis 26-173, Zach Evans 15-61, Hoover 4-(-10), team 1-(-5).
PASSING — Temple: Arizmendi 14-39-3-261; Rockwall-Heath: Hoover 26-34-0-454.
RECEIVING — Temple: AJ McDuffy 6-74, Taylor 2-74, Harrison-Pilot 2-61, Luke Allen 2-43, Ke’Andre Smith 1-6, Howard 1-3; Rockwall-Heath: Fair 9-199, Nabors 7-148, Cleveland 6-60, Lance Mason 3-44, Easton Harrod 1-3.