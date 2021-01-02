When Troy’s Zach Hrbacek, Rockdale’s KeSean Raven and Lampasas’ Michael Murray signed to play football with Sam Houston State on December 16, they were committing to a Southland Conference program.
Before they are done with their careers, it appears likely they will be playing for a Western Athletic Conference program.
The 57-year-old Southland Conference won’t be disintegrating like the Southwest Conference did 25 years ago, but it appears on its way to being gutted of its best athletic programs by the summer of 2022.
Stephen F. Austin fired the first shot with its announcement that it will pursue joining a revitalized WAC as part of what’s being called the “Texas 4” schools, along with Sam Houston, Abilene Christian and Lamar. Another Southland member, Central Arkansas, is also reported to be looking elsewhere. To this point, SFA is the only institution to make an announcement but we know it won’t go it alone. The silence of the others is heard loud and clear.
The Southland Conference has long been a popular NCAA Division I destination for Central Texas athletes. The member schools are, comparatively speaking, in close proximity of each other in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.
Granted, the average person couldn’t name the 13 member schools, and that’s understandable because the league flies under the national radar in the Football Championship Subdivision. Plus, it’s an era when conference shuffling or the threat to do so has become a common side sport.
The current makeup of the conference since 2013 includes the aforementioned programs along with Incarnate Word, Houston Baptist, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, McNeese State, Nicholls State, Southeastern Louisiana, New Orleans and Northwestern State. A&M-Corpus Christi and New Orleans are non-football members.
Unlike most of the other major conference overhauls, this one’s not just about football. The WAC hasn’t sponsored football since 2012, though it had a colorful history when BYU ruled its roost along with Boise State and even TCU during its wanderings between the SWC and Big 12. Tarleton State, which made the move to Division I last year, is part of the WAC and currently playing football as an independent. It also has a non-football Texas presence in University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley.
There is an element of blue blood snobbery involved in this one with a haves and have nots mentality, but it’s mostly about commitment. Those potentially evacuating the Southland don’t see enough of it financially or otherwise from the others, though not necessarily through any fault of their own. In the meantime, those leaving see an opportunity to “expand their brand” even if the prospects of joining forces with Dixie State (Utah), Southern Utah and Northern Colorado doesn’t change your pulse rate. It’s unclear at this point whether the WAC’s football conference would compete at the FBS or FCS level.
The Louisiana schools are cash-strapped, so upgrades aren’t as readily available.
When Texas State, UT-Arlington and UT-San Antonio left the Southland in 2012 they were replaced by private schools Abilene Christian, Incarnate Word and Houston Baptist. ACU and UIW made the jump from the Division II Lone Star Conference. ACU has proven itself solvent enough to join its public-school cohorts and a move to a western-based conference makes geographical sense. UIW, based in San Antonio, has a positive upside and the Cardinals were conference co-champions in football just two years ago with Nicholls.
Sam Houston State has been at or near the top in most sports, particularly football and baseball, while SFA has been fielding consistently high-level basketball and volleyball teams among others. Those two schools have an intense, decades-long East Texas rivalry. However, both are adjoined at the hip when it comes to partnering for the next move. Both were charter members of the Lone Star Conference from 1931 to the mid-1980s and joined the Southland together in 1987 with Northwestern State.
Chatter regarding replacement schools includes Harding (Ark.), Arkansas Tech and Centenary (La.) — not exciting from a Texan perspective. Another possibility bandied about is pilfering from the LSC for well-established schools such as West Texas A&M and Angelo State, but that would be asking those programs to make a jump from Division II if they so desire. Programs that make that move from Division II are ineligible for postseason play for four years until becoming fully Division I accredited.
UMHB has the facilities for a gargantuan leap from Division III to Division I, but the Crusaders have shown themselves to be content as a strong non-scholarship program.
The regionalism that made the SWC so beloved in Texas ran its course only to be splintered about the country. It won’t disappear like the SWC, but without the “Texas 4” it would be difficult for the Southland to rise again.