Temple offensive line coach described, rather nonchalantly, the Wildcats’ starters in the trenches this season as characters.
Generally, that is accurate, however, a specific disclaimer to go with it might be necessary — when in conversation with the five, be prepared to laugh, a lot, and sometimes at one’s expense.
“It is definitely a fun group to coach,” Bickham said Wednesday with a wry smile.
Indeed the zingers flew fast and frequently and the sarcasm meter hit 10 more often than not when Colby Rice, Jose Faz, Jeremiah Mungia, Augustin Silva and Endrei Sauls gathered inside one of Temple’s meeting rooms after practice.
It started with Rice having no luck in his attempt to locate and secure chocolate milk he could’ve sworn was behind one of the locked doors. At one point, the other four paid no mind to Silva when he declared that he was the strongest of the bunch and that, “They all look up to me.”
His half-sincere statement was greeted with jeers reminiscent of a reaction stand-up comedians might receive if a routine bombs inside an ill-lit nightclub.
Later, Faz’s hairstyle became the topic. So, too, did the amount of dinner rolls devoured during one particular outing to Texas Roadhouse. And so on.
The ribbing comes with the territory of course, but for Temple’s youngest starting O-line in recent seasons, the comedic relief was a major factor in breaking the ice, so to speak, in the early stages of building a bond that’s solidified six games into the regular season.
“When we started having fun, we grew together,” said Sauls, a 6-foot-1, 290-pound sophomore and the youngest in the group.
For the second straight season, Temple had to replace four starters up front. As Temple head coach Scott Stewart put it, “We’ve had wholesale changes like I’ve never seen.”
Rice, the rangy, 6-3, 205-pound senior who lines up at left tackle, brought back the most experience as a two-year, full-time starter. Faz (5-8, 250), the center, was a backup last season, as was Silva (6-2, 285), the left guard. Mungia, a 6-2, 235-pound right tackle, went back and forth between JV and varsity.
Rice and Faz are the only seniors in the full-fledged unit of 10 linemen that also includes sophomore Seth Martinez and junior Koran Lumpkins, who spell Silva and Sauls at the guard spots.
As with any new project, time is needed to develop it. Such was the case with this offensive line. But Bickham said it was more of when than if the offensive line would gel and hit its stride.
“We knew going in that we weren’t going to have much experience, but we also knew that we could be good. It was just a matter of how long it would take,” Bickham said. “They are the kind of kids that do what you ask them to do, and we are getting better each week and we are at the point now where we are taking what we do to the next level of growth.”
So how does a line reach that next level? Rice said communication improved, Faz said trust was built and Silva, a junior, pointed to an uptick in the Wildcats’ physicality. Mungia, also a junior, said the unit’s most significant gains have shown up in the run-blocking realm.
“We struggled early but now we’re starting to get it going,” he said.
Nobody in the room scoffed at that.
Late in the third quarter and into the fourth last week against Killeen Ellison, Temple embarked on a 15-play drive that started at its 8-yard line and finished nearly 7 minutes later when Devan Williams caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Reese Rumfield. Before that, running back Samari Howard had 10 carries, including a sequence of seven straight bruising runs, behind the line on a night the senior rushed for a season-high 207 yards.
“The most unique part is that a majority of them are super young,” said Howard, who is 121 yards shy of 1,000 for the season and continues to close in on the program’s all-time scoring mark, needing 30 more to tie it. “They are very special and now that we know what each other is doing, we are hitting on all cylinders, as you can see.”
Rice said the line is more than happy to pave the way for Howard as many times as required to get the job done.
“He’ll put his body on the line for us just like we do for him,” Rice said. “He’s a dog. He encourages us more than I’m thankful for.”
All jokes aside, make no mistake, Rice, Faz, Mungia, Sauls and Silva are quite serious about their job, and there’s no clearer indication of that than when bodies are consistently and collectively being shoved toward the end zone to which the Wildcats are traveling.
And that brings it all back to last Thursday and the 56-27 victory for the Wildcats (4-2, 3-0 District 12-6A), who play at Belton at 7:30 tonight. Temple had just five negative rushing attempts among 36 carries and didn’t concede a sack.
“For them to do that against an SEC-looking front seven, it’s that synergy deal. A young offensive line doesn’t get good overnight. I like the fact that’s it’s been a gradual improvement. I think that’s healthy. I see them getting a little more confident and a little more comfortable,” Stewart said. “Coach (Justin) Bell and Coach Bickham do a great job of kind of recreating the chemistry each year. When you get a bunch of new faces, or change one name on the roster, the chemistry can change. Chemistry is real. It’s hard to explain what it is but you know when it’s good and know when it’s bad.
“They do a great job of getting those kids to believe.”
While they consider themselves one of a kind and have their individual interests and hobbies — Faz is into his automotive class, Mungia likes welding, Silva wrestles for the Wildcats and Sauls plays percussion in Temple’s band — what they can do together fuels them to achieve as a whole.
“We’re all different but we always make it work,” Silva said.
That’s no laughing matter.