SOFTBALL
Central Texas team advances in LLWS bracket play
LOWER SUSSEX, Del. — Lindsay Talafuse had four hits and a pair of RBIs, including a game-sealing double to left that scored Kaidence Quinn and wrapped up the Texas district 9 all-stars’ 11-1 run-rule win over Canada in the opening round of bracket play at the Senior Little League Softball World Series on Saturday morning.
The game originally was set for Friday night but was moved to 9:30 a.m. Saturday because of weather delays in earlier Friday games played on the same field.
Talafuse had two doubles and a triple in her 4-for-4 showing, while Quinn added three hits and scored two runs in the six-inning win. Ky-Li Alonzo also had two doubles and scored two runs for the Southwest squad, which collected 12 hits, eight of which went for extra bases. Ava Hrabal and Quinn, who each doubled, and Shyann Mondragon (triple) accounted for the remaining extra-base knocks.
The Central Texas all-star team advanced to take on Southeast in a game that ended after press deadline Saturday night. Southwest has won all five of its games in the Delaware tournament by a combined score of 49-7.
Previous wins have come against Latin America (8-2), Delaware (8-3), Asia-Pacific (10-1) and East (12-0).
Christi McGuire (four innings pitched) and Nicole Mucha (two innings pitched, two strike outs) combined to limit Canada to four hits.
The team’s area representatives include Alonzo and Mucha, of Rogers; Kiara Walker and Hrabal, of Rosebud-Lott; Miah Corona and Izzy Garcia, of Troy; Talafuse, Lauren Harris and Delanie Evans, of Cameron Yoe; and McGuire, Quinn and Journee White, of Academy.
TRACK AND FIELD
Temple resident Jones Jr. sets another record
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kendrick Jones Jr. now has two AAU Junior Olympic Games records.
The incoming Lake Belton freshman, who Monday landed the 14-year-old boys long jump meet record (23 feet, 3¼ inches) en route to a gold medal, posted 21.25 seconds Wednesday in his division’s 200-meter semifinals. The previous best of 21.56 for the 14-year-old age group was set in 2014.
Jones on Friday went on to win the 200 final in 21.93.