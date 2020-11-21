If ever there was a year in which an expanded UIL football playoff system such as the one we have was needed, this is that year.
Many of us traditionalists — who already were chapped by district’s third-place teams being added in the 1990s — bemoaned the day in 2008 when fourth-place teams gained postseason access. (Some of us can still remember when only the district champion advanced and a 9-1 record didn’t necessarily get a team in the playoffs).
When just having a season of some kind has been in peril for months, any opportunity to simply play games becomes paramount.
As we know, particularly from a football standpoint, this has been a season like no other. Typically, only a scheduling glitch or calamitous weather was cause for anything less than a 10-game regular season, with the postseason tacked on to those fortunate enough to qualify.
Postponements, cancellations and forfeits have been a historical rarity. This season, it’s a sigh of relief just to get a game in the books.
No games, not even playoff contests, are off-limits to the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.
Gatesville, which went winless in 2019, did what it took to reach the playoffs only to be forced to forfeit its bi-district game against powerhouse Carthage. (Granted, the odds are good that would have been a brutal matchup for the Hornets, but they earned the right to try). Salado advanced to the area round without the benefit of playing Rusk, which forfeited. Numerous others around the state forfeited second-round playoff games thereby ending their seasons. Sadly, those who contracted the virus must live with this knowledge for years to come.
The cancellation of the Temple-Belton game was a gut punch to the history of the rivalry as well as to the players, coaches and communities. The rivalry, which dates back to the Roosevelt Administration — as in Theodore Roosevelt — has, of course, had its share of interruptions and stoppages in the last 115 years. However, given the changing enrollment dynamics in Belton ISD, the future of the Leon River Rivalry as we know it may be on borrowed time. Any game they can get in is one for the treasure chest.
One of the most popular annual Texas spectator sports of the last decade is culling through the state football brackets to determine how many one- or two-win — or even winless — teams made the playoffs. They were plentiful as is usually the case, but this season also included a string of examples of teams that only played a handful of games because of cancellations. The old school of thought just can’t be applied to this odd season.
Are the UIL playoffs watered down? Yes. Are there teams that make the postseason that have no business being there? Yes. Has the massive expansion of the playoffs demeaned district championships? To a certain extent.
The follow-up question then would be, “So what?”
First of all, it doesn’t matter what anyone thinks because it’s the agreed upon law of UIL land. Second of all, no two districts are exactly alike. A champion of one league might not reach the postseason in another.
Although it doesn’t happen the majority of the time, it’s not uncommon for the four playoff qualifiers from one district in any sport to eliminate the four qualifiers in the adjoining district in bi-district. It happened this month when District 19-3A volleyball playoff teams Rogers, Rockdale, Lexington and Caldwell knocked out all four of the 20-3A qualifiers. It happened in each of the last two weeks for football District 13-2A-II as Rogers, Buffalo, Lexington and Franklin are all still alive going into the third round of the playoffs. A very good Holland team was eliminated by fourth-seeded Garrison on Friday.
It’s easy to point at the teams with losing records, even losing district records, stumbling into the playoffs. But for as many of those, there are the worthy teams coming out of tough districts. For instance, who would deny a 7-3 Academy team a seat at the playoff table as the fourth-place squad from difficult District 11-3A-I?
Keep in mind there are numerous new high schools added to the UIL rolls every year, so there are hundreds more teams and athletes involved than in the days when only one or two district teams could qualify for the postseason.
Another thing to realize is that these athletes aren’t paid and they aren’t on scholarship. A relative handful will be later, but the vast majority won’t. What’s the harm if some 17-year-old kids get to play at least one more game in a place they’ve never been against a team they’ve never seen?
In a season that has come to be defined by interruptions. The more opportunities to play and create memories the better.