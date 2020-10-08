— District 9-4A-II —
GATESVILLE at CHINA SPRING
Cougar Stadium
Records: Gatesville Hornets 1-3, 0-1; China Spring Cougars 5-0, 1-0
Last week: Salado 63, Gatesville 3; China Spring 52, Jarrell 20
Last year’s meeting: China Spring 52, Gatesville 13
Hornets to watch: QB Luke Mullins, RB Jason Delong, OL Evan Hanson, LB Zach Bates, DB Aveyn Sarinana, DB Hayden Mooney, WR Carson Brizendine.
Cougars to watch: RB Emmanuel Abdallah, QB Major Bowden, WR Coltin Locking, WR Bryce Tabor, LB Brayden Faulkner.
Note: In search of its first district win, Gatesville faces a stiff challenge against a China Spring team that has outscored opponents 224-91. Mullins has thrown for 603 yards and six TDs — including 19 completions for 261 yards and three scores to Brizendine — and Delong has a team-high 475 yards rushing for the Hornets. Their defense, which gives up an average of 426.8 yards per game, will need to be at its best tonight.
JARRELL at ROBINSON
Rocket Field
Records: Jarrell Cougars 0-6, 0-1; Robinson Rockets 2-4, 0-1
Last week: China Spring 52, Jarrell 20; Waco Connally 49, Robinson 7
Cougars to watch: QB Aden Edgar, RB Derrick Warren, WR Joseph Crathers, WR Martin Torres, OL/DL Brennam Wilson.
Rockets to watch: QB Joseph McHenry, RB Kolten Saulters, RB Brady Kay, WR Slade McCloud.
Note: Although it’s early, China Spring and Salado appear to be the favorites to claim the top two spots in 9-4A-II, meaning this game could be significant in determining one of the district’s remaining two playoff teams. After falling last week, the Rockets can’t afford a loss to Jarrell, which outscored China Spring 20-14 in the second half last week. The Cougars have scored more points than Robinson (103-95) but have allowed more (222-338). Warren’s 819 yards rushing put him among the area’s best.
SALADO at WACO CONNALLY
Mac Peoples Stadium
Records: Salado Eagles 5-1, 1-0; Connally Cadets 3-2, 1-0
Last week: Salado 63, Gatesville; Connally 49, Robinson 7
Last year’s meeting: Connally 28, Salado 21
Eagles to watch: LB Peyton Miller, LB Kofi Stoglin, DB Nolan Williams, C Bryce Dobbins, OL Gavyn Keyser, RB/DB Wrook Brown, RB Reid Vincent, FB Noah Mescher, RB Caden Stricklin.
Cadets to watch: QB/S Kavian Gaither, RB/LB Jamarie Wiggins, RB/S Tre Wisner, CB/WR Parrish Cox, RB/LB Germone Powell.
Note: Salado has scored about 53 points a night during its four-game winning streak, which has been aided by an increasingly stingy defense that allowed just six points over the last two weeks. The Cadets’ two losses — 13-10 to Waco La Vega and 17-7 to Springtown — are among three of their games decided by 10 points or less. The other was a 14-7 win over Palestine. Gaither is the catalyst for Connally’s offense. Mescher is second in the area with 924 yards rushing. Vincent is fourth at 730, and Strickland (eight rushing TDs) and Brown (seven rushing TDs) add more options out of the Salado backfield.
— District 11-3A-I —
ACADEMY at CAMERON YOE
Yoe Field
Records: Academy Bumblebees 5-1, 1-1; Yoe Yoemen 3-2, 1-1
Last week: Academy 45, McGregor 42; Rockdale 42, Yoe 9
Last year’s meeting: Yoe 50, Academy 7
Bumblebees to watch: RB Darion Franklin, WR/DB Jaylin McWilliams, WR Jayden Simmons, WR/DB Kollin Mraz, RB Xavier LeBlanc, RB Trenton Flanagan, OL/DL Wyatt Gardner, LB Lane Ward.
Yoemen to watch: WR/DB Za’Korien Spikes, DL Eduardo Gil, LB Fabian Salomon, WR/DB Pharrell Hemphill, QB/LB Zane Zeinert, RB Keshon Johnson, LB Colton Barbo, RB Phaibian Bynaum.
Note: The Bees are coming off a big win, the Yoemen off a forgettable defeat to rival Rockdale and both are 1-1 in congested 11-3A-I that includes five teams entering tonight with .500 district records. All of that gives this matchup some serious intrigue. Academy’s offense ranks sixth in the area (328.3 yards per game) and Yoe’s seventh (327.8), and both need balance to be effective. On the other side of the ball, the Bees defense has been tested since starting league play but still is third in the area, allowing 284 yards an outing. The Yoemen are yielding 342.4 a game.
ROCKDALE at CALDWELL
Hornet Field
Records: Rockdale Tigers 3-3, 1-1; Caldwell Hornets 2-3, 0-1
Last week: Rockdale 42, Cameron Yoe 9; Caldwell, idle
Last year’s meeting: Rockdale 44, Caldwell 36
Tigers to watch: RB Cam’ron Valdez, WR/DB Kesean Raven, DL Ty Mayberry, LB Enrique Rivera, QB/WR Kobe Mitchell, LB Chase Mayfield; WR Anthony Dansby.
Hornets to watch: WR/RB Dontavien Johnson; QB Ryan Roehling; RB Jamar Hewitt; RB Malachi Jones.
Note: After winning the Battle of The Bell last week, the Tigers face the lone 11-3A-I team without a district victory. The Hornets have several touchdown plays of 50 yards or more but have 20 turnovers to just nine takeaways. That could prove the difference against a Rockdale team that has 15 takeaways to just four turnovers. Mitchell, who replaced an injured Jace Robinson in the season opener, has 11 TD passes. Valdez averages 111 yards rushing per game and has run for 10 scores.
TROY at MCGREGOR
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Troy Trojans 3-2, 1-0; McGregor Bulldogs 3-3, 1-1
Last week: Troy 49, Lorena 41; Academy 45, McGregor 42
Trojans to watch: RB Zach Hrbacek, LB Kadin Workman, OL Brady Mays, OL Zach Westbrook, FB/LB Hunter Martin, DL Joel Ramos, RB Xavier Hernandez, QB Jace Carr.
Bulldogs to watch: QB Veandre McDaniel, RB/LB Chad Lorenz, WR Dayton Threadgill, WR Caleb Carmichael, WR Deondre Parker, WR Ashton Vining, LB Campbell McCauley, OL/DL Will Allison.
Note: After a loss to Franklin two weeks ago, Troy emerged from its idle week and responded with a useful victory over the Leopards that featured 327 yards rushing from Hrbacek and a defensive score by Workman. Hrbacek leads the area with 1,362 yards rushing. Martin provides a sound change of pace option for the Trojans. The Bulldogs gave up a late TD last week in their loss, just missing a chance to move to 2-0 in district. McGregor’s offense that averages 468 yards per game is powered by McDaniel (1,295 yards, 18 TD passing), Lorenz (790 yards rushing) and Threadgill (375 yards receiving).
— District 13-3A-II —
ROGERS at FRANKLIN
Lion Stadium
Records: Rogers Eagles 2-4, 1-1; Franklin Lions 3-2, 2-0
Last week: Rogers 43, Clifton 7; Franklin 63, Riesel 21
Eagles to watch: RB RJ Cook, RB/DB Christian Riley, RB Christian Watkins, QB Riley Dolgener, RB/LB John Hill, WR/DB Ben Hutka, WR Jacob Glasgow, OL/DL Ty Sebek, OL/DL Jayce Jones.
Lions to watch: QB Marcus Wade, FB/LB Seth Spiller, OL Keegan Wilson, DE Ashton Ferguson, RB/DB Bryson Washington.
Note: Rogers could move into a tie for second place in the district standings with a win tonight against a Franklin squad that outscored Lexington and Riesel 112-35 in its two league wins. With a stellar performance last week, Riley raised his season total to 605 yards rushing. Dolgener has passed for 406 yards and four TDs. Hutka (112 catches for 132 yards) and Glasgow (11 for 114) have been his top two targets.
— District 12-2A-I —
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY at HEARNE
Wood Field
Records: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 1-3, 0-1; Hearne Eagles 4-0, 2-0
Last week: Thrall 15, Bruceville-Eddy 13; Hearne 41, Rosebud-Lott 0
Bruceville-Eddy players to watch: QB Trapper Ensor, WR Levi LaFavers, DL/WR Caleb Pate, OL/LB Cameron Fouts, OL Noah Cano, WR Pablo Rubio, WR Colby Tolbert.
Hearne players to watch: QB Micah Smith, DL Steven Craft-Mitchell, OL Justin Camper, OL Monterrius Smith, LB Jecory McGrew, DL Anthony Jackson, WR Jabari Dunn.
Note: After a tough loss last week in its return from a COVID interruption, Bruceville-Eddy faces district leader Hearne with hopes of avoiding a second two-game losing streak this season. Ensor and Rubio churn out most of Bruceville-Eddy’s yards rushing, while Ensor and Levi LaFavers have connected an area-leading 30 times for 250 yards. Hearne’s 2-0 start to district includes wins over Holland and Rosebud-Lott.
HOLLAND at MOODY
Bearcat Stadium
Records: Holland Hornets 4-2, 1-1; Moody Bearcats 1-4, 0-1
Last week: Holland 26, Thorndale 21; Moody, idle
Last year’s meeting: Holland 64, Moody 6
Hornets to watch: QB Ayden Tomasek, WR/LB Josh Evans, OL/DL Marshall Mays, FB/LB JC Chaney, FB/DL Ethan Mann, OL/DL Lenny Lopez, OL/DL Seth Hallbauer, RB/WR Ethan Botts.
Bearcats to watch: QB Ryder Hohhertz, OL/DL Jayce McBride, CB/WR Donovan Jarzynkowski, RB Trent Curry, LB Hunter Mach, WR Kobe Kirven, WR/QB Cooper Staton.
Note: Holland got a much-needed win last week to snap a two-game losing streak that included its district opener. Tomasek ran for two touchdowns and threw for one, and he picked off a pass as the Hornets held Thorndale to 224 yards and forced three turnovers. Tomasek leads Holland with 493 yards and six TDs rushing along with 416 yards and four scores through the air. Moody looks to pick up its first district win after falling 44-16 at Thorndale two weeks ago. Hohhertz spearheads the Bearcats’ offense with 430 yards and three TDs on the ground and 183 yards passing. Of Moody’s 1,126 yards, 841 have been rushing.
ROSEBUD-LOTT at THORNDALE
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Rosebud-Lott Cougars 2-3, 0-2; Thorndale Bulldogs 3-2, 1-1
Last week: Hearne 41, Rosebud-Lott 0; Holland 26, Thorndale 21
Last year’s meeting: Thorndale 63, Rosebud-Lott 0
Cougars to watch: QB Jamarquis Johnson, WR/RB Breon Lewis, QB/LB John Paul Reyna, WR Jordan Landrum, OL Easton Fulton, OL Nolan Kahlig, OL Jackson Hughes, WR Steven Buhl.
Bulldogs to watch: RB/LB Mason Lindig, RB/LB Cain Bryner, RB/DB Branson McCoy, LB/OL Hayden Kylberg, QB/LB Caden Nicholson, DL/OL Mike Reyes.
Note: Rosebud-Lott and Thorndale enter tonight’s district matchup after losses. The Cougars were outscored 34-0 in the second quarter last week, when Thorndale limited Holland to 216 yards but still came up short. Johnson, a freshman, leads the Cougars in yards rushing and passing, and Lewis and Landrum are reliable targets through the air.
— District 13-2A-II —
IOLA at BARTLETT
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Iola Bulldogs 2-2, 2-1; Bartlett Bulldogs 1-4, 0-2
Last week: Iola 42, Somerville 36; Milano 24, Bartlett 6
Last year’s meeting: Iola 52, Bartlett 42
Iola players to watch: WR/DB Case Creamer, RB/LB Cale Gould, QB/DB Brian Crosby, RB/LB Clay Stafford, OL/DL Spencer Quinlan.
Bartlett players to watch: RB Levonta Davis, QB Jared Cooper, TE/DB Ja’Viere Polynice, LB/WR Jeremey Craig, OL Jason Barrera, OL Kenneth Smith.
Note: Bartlett will try to record its first district win after some struggles on offense last week dropped its season average to 191.8 yards per game. Davis is Bartlett’s workhorse with 421 yards rushing and five TDs. Iola has been outscored 85-74 in 13-2A-II action — 113-86 for the season — but won two of its first three district games
MILANO at GRANGER
Lion Stadium
Records: Milano Eagles 2-3, 1-1; Granger Lions 4-1, 2-0
Last week: Milano 24, Bartlett 6; Granger, idle
Eagles to watch: WR/DB Drew Demeritt, WR/LB Marquise Jones, QB Ethan Knight, LB Jeremy Reyes, RB/DB Joshua Millar, OL/DL Gregory Storey.
Lions to watch: QB/DB Thomas Rhoades, RB/LB Donnie Cantwell, WR/DB Johnny Ryder, RB/LB DJ McClelland, OL/DL Dwayne Gaida, WR/DB Michael Selucky.
Note: After an open date last week, Granger’s aim tonight is to remain 13-2A-II’s only team with a perfect district record. The Lions can get it done on the ground with Rhoades (399 yards rushing, seven TDs) and Cantwell (290 yards, two scores) or through the air with Rhoades (562 yards passing, seven TDs) and Ryder (17 catches for 212 yards and five TDs).
— TAPPS Six-man 4-II —
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC at AUSTIN VERITAS
Veritas Field
Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 2-0; Veritas Defenders 2-0
Last week: Holy Trinity 68, Round Rock Christian 28; Veritas 76, Austin Royals 60
Celtics to watch: WR/DB Guido Zecca, RB/DB Zaylin Blackwood, RB Patrick McKenna LB David Thang, QB Jace Martin, OL Neri Navarro, OL/DL Trent Lockhart, RB/DB Patrick Weisbruch.
Defenders to watch: QB Tyler Metro; RB Jared Fuller; RB Jacob Dodson; WR Blake Ellyson.
Note: Though technically in the same district, Veritas (along with San Marcos Academy) is a Division I school, while Holy Trinity and the rest of the league are vying for spots in the Division II playoffs. In just two games, Metro has 400 yards passing and nine TDs for the Defenders, and Dodson has 236 yards rushing. Blackwood has 229 yards rushing and five TDs for the Celtics, and Martin has eight TD passes.
— Non-district —
ARLINGTON MARTIN at TEMPLE
Wildcat Stadium
Records: Martin Warriors 1-1; Temple Wildcats 2-0
Last week: Martin 37, The Woodlands College Park 0; Temple 28, Magnolia West 13
Warriors to watch: WR Cydd Ford, WR Cal Robinson, RB Zaire Barrow, RB DK Smittick, QB Zach Mundell, DB Lenard Lemons, LB Morice Blackwell, LB Trevell Johnson.
Wildcats to watch: QB Humberto Arizmendi, RB Samari Howard, WR AJ McDuffy, WR Luke Allen, WR Tr’Darius Taylor, WR/QB Mikal Harrison-Pilot, DT Jayven Taylor, S Jaden Jackson, LB Taurean York, DB Keon Williams, DB Carlton Mack, S O’Tarian Peoples.
Note: Temple’s rigorous non-district slate concludes tonight with its home opener against Martin, which went 11-2 last season. The Wildcats backed up a season-opening win over Longview with a more tough-it-out victory last week against West in a game that had its ups (171 yards rushing after being held to 38 the week before, and the defense’s second consecutive second-half shutout) and downs (six punts and more than 400 yards allowed). Mundell orchestrates a Martin offense that will utilize multiple formations and likes to get playmakers Ford, Barrow, Robinson, and Smittick involved in various ways. York leads Temple with 22 tackles. Harrison-Pilot’s 13 receptions pace the Wildcats’ receivers. Arizmendi is 40-of-56 for 418 yards and six TDs, with one interception through his first two varsity starts.
BELTON at MIDLAND LEE
Grande Communications Stadium
Records: Belton Tigers 0-2; Lee Rebels 2-0
Last week: Round Rock 35, Belton 33; Lee 31, Amarillo Tascosa 21
Tigers to watch: OL Thomas Bowman, LB Joe Sniffin, DL Malik Jackson, QB Ruben Jimenez, DB BJ Thompson, RB Maurice Reed, DL/LB Charles Williams III, DB Trent West, WR Kanyn Utley.
Rebels to watch: QB Mikey Serrano, RB Makhilyn Young, QB/WR Shemar Davis, WR Christian Romero, LB Wesley Smith, DB Jacob Maltos, DL Elijah Nunez, DB Tre Hubert, OL Carlo Garcia.
Note: Belton hits the road for a 320-mile trip in the Tigers’ final non-district game. It’s been a tale-of-two-halves story for Belton so far. The Tigers fell behind early last week but nearly pulled off the comeback with a strong second half. It was the polar opposite of how the Tigers played in their season opener two weeks ago, when they started strong but were shut out after halftime. Jimenez bounced back from a 7-for-24 passing performance in the opener and threw for 315 yards and four TDs to go along with 139 yards rushing last week. Reed rushed for 133 yards, caught a 54-yard TD pass and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score. Belton’s defense, which is allowing 435 yards and 35.5 points per game, will face a Lee offense that scored 54 points in its opener and 31 last week. Serrano has 342 yards and five TDs passing. Young has a team-high 220 yards rushing and two scores. Romero leads the Rebels in receptions (16), yards receiving (189) and touchdown catches (four).
BUCKHOLTS at CENTEX HOMESCHOOL
Joe Greene Field
Records: Buckholts Badgers 1-4; Centex homeschool 0-6
Last week: Jonesboro JV 44, Buckholts 40
Badgers to watch: QB Zach Hafley, RB/DB Thomas Maldonado, WR/DB David Lansford, TE/DE Luis Torres, WR/LB Fabian Baez, RB Nathaniel Plumley.
Note: The Badgers look to bounce back after a tough loss in which they were outscored 26-6 in the second half. Centex will have to focus on containing Hafley if it hopes to pick up its first win. Buckholts’ senior quarterback has passed for 827 yards and eight TDs and rushed for 306 yards and six scores. Plumley still leads the team in rushing with 329 yards and seven TDs.
BRYAN BRAZOS CHRISTIAN at CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN
Frazee Field
Records: Brazos Christian Eagles 2-0; CTCS Lions 1-1
Last week: Brazos 32, Tomball homeschool 30; Shiner St. Paul 49, CTCS 28
Eagles to watch: QB Levi Hancock, FB/LB Harris Powers, WR/DB Isaac White, WR/DB Ryan Burtin, TE/LB Stryker Gay.
Lions to watch: QB/DL Alec Gonzales, OL Tim Marwitz, LB/FB Connor Ling, WR/DB Andrew Lange, RB/LB Charlie Hudson, RB/DB Ryan Turley, OL/DL Johnny Luevano.
Note: The Lions take a break from district play tonight, looking to get back on track with a win. CTCS lost to perennial power St. Paul last week, when the Lions were locked in a 21-all halftime tie and trailed just 28-21 after the third quarter. CTCS averages 371 yards per game and allows 223. Turley leads the Lions with 333 yards and eight TDs rushing, and Gonzales has 333 yards passing and three TD throws. Ling has six catches for 150 yards. Hancock has 511 yards and eight TDs passing to go with 92 yards and two TDs rushing for the Eagles. White has nine catches for 220 yards and four TDs.