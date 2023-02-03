There were a few jokes and a few tense nerves because of the public speaking involved, but mostly there were all smiles and messages of gratitude Friday afternoon inside Bronco Gym.
Students, parents, coaches, classmates and more filed into Lake Belton’s main gymnasium, mostly filling the home-side seats to celebrate the school’s first group of college-bound athletic signees in an event that was pushed back from Wednesday’s National Signing Day because of freezing weather that swept through the area and postponed Belton ISD classes for two days.
The feelings Friday were warm and inviting, however, as coaches briefly spoke about their players, after which it was the athletes’ turn to say some words before finishing things by posing for countless pictures.
Honored were Connor Bartz (Air Force, baseball), Josh Briggs (Mary Hardin-Baylor, cross country), Kaylin Greger (Howard Payne, soccer), Easton Hammond and Giovanni Walker (Texas State, track and field), Elaina Herrera (McMurry, softball) and Ty Jackson (Tyler Junior College, baseball). Javeon Wilcox (TCU, football) signed in the early period in late December.
“You need to understand that they are up here not just for their athletic ability. They are up here also because of what they took care of in the classroom, and also the type of men and women that they are,” said Lake Belton football head coach Brian Cope after introducing the seven athletes.
Head baseball coach Chris Peacock then took the floor and relayed a story about Bartz’s willingness to chip in and help after a summer workout.
“I turn around and Connor Bartz is the one who’s out there picking up all the baseballs,” Peacock said. “A senior-to-be, and he’s the guy out there who is serving.”
Peacock later mentioned Jackson’s versatility and tenacity in the weight room as two aspects that he will bring to the table at TJC. He didn’t mention his sense of humor, though Jackson took care of that later in the ceremony.
“My mom told me to write a speech and I just told her I was going to wing it,” he said, drawing laughs before getting more serious.
“First, I want to thank all of the coaches here. Y’all do a lot for us. I think we take that for granted but y’all do a lot for us,” added Jackson, echoing the sentiments of his fellow signees who also thanked coaches, families and friends.
Hammond and Walker, who have been teammates since their freshman years at Belton High and have motivated one another ever since, will remain on the same squad at the next level after each inked with the Bobcats in San Marcos.
“Whenever we were at BHS, the freshman group that we had, if I had to put money on it, Gio and Easton were going to be the ones there at practice,” said boys track head coach Brandin Byrd, who coached the pair at Belton before moving with them to Lake at the start of their sophomore years. “These guys, they showed up every single day.”
Softball head coach Matt Blackburn had similar memories of Herrera, whom he coached at Belton High during her freshmen year before each moved to Lake Belton the following year when it opened.
“I knew that day, that year, that she was going to be a phenomenal player,” Blackburn said.
Cross country head coach Austin Wooten and girls soccer head coach Jamie Tibbetts spoke about leadership qualities when introducing Briggs and Greger, respectively.
“He’s been a leader, even as a sophomore,” Wooten said of Briggs. “He does everything on his own initiative.”
Tibbetts added of Greger: “Since the day she stepped in this school, she has been a leader. She’s a defensive player. She’s on the back line, so she doesn’t always get the stats offensively. However, all the stats that everyone else gets couldn’t happen without Kaylin’s effort.”