BELTON — Fresh off a convincing victory in which it dominated in every facet of an 84-6 thrashing of Simpson, No. 1 Mary Hardin-Baylor quickly turns its focus toward the American Southwest Conference opener and an East Texas Baptist team that will be far more athletic than last week’s overmatched opponent.
While the Crusaders’ mistakes were few and far between last Saturday, any miscues this week will be more glaring against a Tigers squad brimming with confidence following a 37-31 win on the road at Wisconsin-Platteville.
“I think our players realize that East Texas Baptist’s win over the Wisconsin team was a big step for them,” UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg said Monday, five days before his team hosts ETBU at 6 p.m. Saturday. “Our guys have their feet planted firmly on the ground. They understand the job that they have to do.
“Simpson was a team that we really didn’t know that much about, and our guys really played well. That says a great deal about this bunch. I think we’ll be really excited to play East Texas Baptist.”
The Tigers (1-0) were fueled last week by quarterback Troy Yowman, running back Cornelius Merchant and a defense that limited UW-Platteville to 11 yards rushing. Yowman was 34-of-54 passing for 332 yards and three touchdowns, and Merchant ran for 187 yards and two scores.
“They have an outstanding running back. The quarterback is a good thrower, and they have a host of good receivers,” Fredenburg said. “It’s important that we develop a plan to get some pressure on the quarterback, and we have to be able to cover their guys.”
While Merchant ran for just 8 yards against the Crusaders in last year’s meeting, Yowman was a thorn in their side. He threw for 353 yards and three TDs, and UMHB missed four field goal attempts before Anthony Avila was true from 37 yards with 2:12 remaining to lift UMHB to a 30-28 win.
The last thing Fredenburg wants to see this week is a repeat of that performance by his secondary and special teams.
“Last year, they attacked our primary coverage really well. That might have been one of the worst games we played in the secondary in years,” he said. “It’s a big challenge for us to come back from that performance. I felt like we kept them in the ballgame. Hopefully, we’ll be a whole lot better this week.
“They always have some good skill players. When they send five receivers, we have to have a plan for handling that.”
UMHB is 20-1 all-time against ETBU. The lone loss was a 28-21 overtime defeat in 2003 that ultimately cost the Crusaders a playoff berth. It’s a game that Fredenburg hasn’t forgotten, and it’s one reason the Tigers always have the Crusaders’ full attention.
“East Texas Baptist has always been a rival, a team that wants to challenge for the conference championship,” Fredenburg said. “We know they have great athletes and a great coaching staff, so we know we’re in a formidable contest. That’s what prepares us to be better, and I’m just excited about the opportunity play them at home in what should be a great football game.”
Season-opening blowout
The rout was on early in last week’s season opener. Brandon Jordan blocked Simpson’s punt on the game’s first possession, UMHB cashed it in for points, and the Storm never found an answer for the Crusaders’ speed and physicality.
UMHB dominated up front with its offensive and defensive lines, rushing for 330 yards while holding Simpson to minus-9 yards on the ground.
“I was encouraged by our defensive line. Caleb Johnson had a great preseason and has started off really strong,” Fredenburg said. “I think our offensive line is really maturing, too. Jeffery Sims has done a great job of transitioning to center, and he’s really the leader of that line. They get better every day.”
Like all coaches, though, Fredenburg and his staff saw some things on film that will become the first point of emphasis during preparation this week.
“A game like that affords you the opportunity to really focus in on little-bitty things that will make a big difference. There are some small adjustments we need to make,” he said. “When you’re playing defense, what you do with your eyes is so important. When we’re playing a zone coverage, we have to be seeing the quarterback. When you’re playing man-to-man coverage, you want to see the man.
“We got to where we sometimes would take a peek here and there, and do the little things that will get you in trouble. We learned a lot from the game film and hopefully we’ll be better from it.”
Even after everything the Crusaders learned from the film, the bigger lessons will be derived from Saturday’s matchup against ETBU.
After all, Simpson was not the same caliber of opponent that UMHB will face in the ASC or the playoffs.
“We’re very concerned that we didn’t get as much preparation out of that game as we would have liked,” Fredenburg said. “At the same time, though, the thing I thought was really remarkable was the consistency that we had on offense. Usually, when you get to blowing away somebody, you have a lull. To keep that consistency was really good to see.”