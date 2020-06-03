After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced Phase 3 of his plan to reopen the state during the coronavirus pandemic, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of Texas officials said they were informed that they can indeed host a pair of Victory Bowl games today and Friday.
As a result, the softball exhibition is back on for 2 p.m. Thursday at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Dee Dillon Field and the baseball game will go on at 2 p.m. Friday at Red Murff Field, FCA south director Seth Chambliss said Wednesday night.
The changes back to the FCA’s original plan came a day after the organization had decided to hold the events as practices only.
No fans are allowed at either the softball or baseball games, and all health protocols and social distancing will still be in place.