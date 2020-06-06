The No. 22 that most football fans across Texas and perhaps the nation were focused on during the fall seasons of 1992 and 1993 was worn by future Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith.
In Temple, though, only one No. 22 mattered to the Wildcat fandom: Delarrius Wilson.
It was this tiny running back who provided half of a tandem, with the bruising Gerald Watson, that led the Wildcats to the winningest back-to-back seasons in their history and delivered a state championship in 1992.
Until the much-ballyhooed Lache Seastrunk eclipsed his record 10 seasons ago, Wilson was the Wildcats’ statistical standard-bearer with career totals of 3,069 yards rushing and 42 touchdowns while essentially only playing half of the offensive snaps.
Wilson died May 28 at age 45, leaving behind his wife Sheila, three children and dated film clips from two magical seasons in which the Wildcats went 26-5.
“He was a great player and a great kid to coach,” his coach Bob McQueen said. “He used to aggravate the bigger kids because they couldn’t catch him. He was mischievous in a good way.”
The star-studded Wildcats of 1992 had their community enthralled with their exploits en route to their title and Wilson was at the center of the hoopla. Temple was in the second year of moving from a wing-T to a one-back offense and the diminutive Wilson flourished running behind a large offensive line and finding open seams not unlike Smith, the more famous No. 22 of the day.
“Delarrius was one of the shiftiest high school running backs I’ve ever seen,” said former Telegram sports writer Rich Killmon, who covered all of Wilson’s games. “His small stature and speed would’ve made him dangerous on any high school team. But behind that monstrous line of Temple’s, he was lethal. His ability to squirt through holes before the play even developed often meant he was 5 or 6 yards downfield before he was ever touched.”
Despite being a light player, he didn’t shy away from contact and was a competitor.
One memory that sticks out for McQueen was during halftime of a highly anticipated game at Converse Judson in a pairing of what became the two Class 5A champions that season. Judson featured highly recruited running back Jerod Douglas. The bigger, more physical Rockets hadn’t lost a home game in a decade and roughed up Wilson and the Wildcats’ offensive attack in the first half in front of 13,000 spectators to take a 21-7 halftime lead. However, with Wilson as the catalyst, Temple stormed back for a 37-21 victory.
“At halftime it had been a heckuva battle,” McQueen said. “They knocked Delarrius around pretty good and I was concerned for him. I went to him and told him if he doesn’t feel like playing, Gerald can handle it the rest of the way.
“He looked at me half-offended and said, ‘Coach, I can go,’” McQueen recalled. “Delarrius outrushed Jerod Douglas and ran up and down that field in the second half.”
In the early days of the divisional split classification of titles, the Wildcats could lay claim to earning the outright overall 5A title. Judson’s famed coach D.W. Rutledge later said, “We didn’t get tired. We got beat by a superior team.”
Wilson and Watson, both juniors in 1992, became the Wildcats’ first 1,000-yard rushing duo since the late 1970s pairing of Kenneth Davis and Michael Weddington, both future NFL backs.
It wasn’t unusual for Wilson and Watson, who typically substituted for themselves, to both rush for 100 yards in a game and both did so in the state championship against Houston Yates at Darrell K. Royal-Memorial Stadium on Dec. 19, 1992. Wilson scored once and ran for 106 yards that Saturday afternoon to give him 24 touchdowns on the year as Temple won 38-20.
Wilson returned for another strong season in 1993 with 1,576 yards and 16 touchdowns to help the Wildcats to an 11-4 record and state semifinal berth before falling to eventual champion Lewisville.
Wilson’s death at a young age is a reminder of life’s fragility. The 10-year Navy veteran’s place in Wildcats lore is as secure as the memories of him maneuvering his way through defenders for his teammates, coaches and adoring fans from those seasons.
“It’s just so sad,” McQueen said. “He was a great Wildcat.”