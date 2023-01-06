Lake-Killeen girls hoops

Lake Belton’s Trinity Fly (35) tries to get up a shot between Killeen’s Tyanna Simpson (right) and Julia Jurewicz on Friday night.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

Lake Belton continued to scrap and claw against district-leading Killeen on Friday, putting forth a gritty defensive effort, but the Lady Kangaroos’ length and athleticism down low eventually proved too much for the Lady Broncos to overcome in a 49-36 loss at Bronco Gym.