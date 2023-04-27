TRAVIS — Troy came out making noise, both on the diamond and from the stands, in its Class 3A best-of-3 bi-district softball playoff series against Buffalo at Rosebud-Lott on Thursday.
It was the bats of Lily Garcia and Jae Jae Phillips, though, that provided the most scream.
The power-hitting pair combined for six home runs, three apiece, to lead the Trojanettes to a dominant two-game sweep with victories of 6-0 and 18-3 to push their team into the second round for a fifth straight season.
The Trojanettes’ loud entrance included three Game 1 home runs — two of which came off the bat of Garcia — to set the standard. Phillips matched her teammate in a five-inning run-rule win in Game 2, during which Andrea Quintero, Miah Corona and Kylee Farmer also launched long balls in Troy’s six-homer outburst.
“The bats were hot tonight,” said Troy head coach Chris Sommerfield, the former Cameron Yoe leader who guided the Trojanettes (32-2-1) to their 15th victory in the last 16 games.
“But I’m most proud of how we responded to the start of Game 2 when we stumbled a little bit,” continued Sommerfield, whose team went up 2-0 on Garcia’s third blast of the day to start the finale but surrendered three runs to the Lady Bison (23-13) in the bottom half. “So that was really good for us moving forward, responding when you have a bad inning. They did a great job.”
Troy, which has qualified for the playoffs each year since 2016, advanced to take on either Corsicana Mildred or Clifton in next week’s area round.
The District 19-3A champion Trojanettes opened the doubleheader with a pair of home runs in the first two innings — which was only a sign of things to come — then rode the left arm of Izzy Garcia, who fired a crisp one-hitter to shut down Buffalo in the opener.
Troy followed that with a similar start in Game 2 as Lily Garcia whacked her second two-run, first-inning homer of the day, though it was an eight-run second frame that started with a Phillips solo shot to center and ended with Phillips’ three-run blast to right-center that opened up a sizable 10-3 gap for the Trojanettes.
Troy cruised from there.
Not to be outdone, Quintero — who notched the Game 2 win in four innings of relief of Izzy Garcia in the circle — added a three-run blast in the third, and Corona’s three-run shot to left in the fourth was immediately followed by Farmer’s solo blast as the Trojanettes cranked out 11 extra-base hits on the day, nine of which cleared the fence.
From start to finish, Troy fans and players employed an allotment of noise-makers to celebrate the Trojanettes’ accomplishments, from one vuvuzela that called out after each one of Troy’s four-baggers to a few smaller rattles that also shook vigorously at times.
“We hit the ball with a lot of power and we can get hot like that. We just have to make sure that we stay true to our approach at the plate for that to keep happening,” Sommerfield said.
After Izzy Garcia retired Buffalo — District 20-3A’s fourth-place team — on five pitches to start the opener, Troy took control just three pitches into its first at-bat with Shelby Eddlemon’s leadoff single followed by Lily Garcia’s blast that cleared the scoreboard behind the left-field fence to provide the lead for good.
Phillips tacked on a solo bomb to right-center in the second, and Lily Garcia homered again in her team’s three-run fifth. All the while, Izzy Garcia gave up just three base runners in a 78-pitch shutout during which she struck out seven and walked two.
Only Laramee Champion’s weak pop-up that fell for an infield single between the pitching circle and second base in the fourth kept Izzy Garcia from a no-hitter.
Troy capitalized on a Buffalo two-out error in the fifth when Corona knocked an RBI triple and Farmer delivered an RBI single to left to make for the six-run cushion.