BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor’s second appearance in the women’s NCAA Division III Tournament will begin about 2½ hours from home, this time on the campus of Trinity University in San Antonio against an opponent with which the Lady Crusaders are familiar.
UMHB opens the national tourney at 5 p.m. Friday against Austin College (23-4), which handed the Lady Crusaders (24-4) one of their few losses this season — a 70-61 setback in Sherman on Dec. 30.
“I think we have something to prove,” UMHB sophomore forward Allaira Jones said Monday afternoon following the release of the 64-team tournament bracket. “We shouldn’t have let that game slip away, and now we have another opportunity to win a game against them.”
The winner of the UMHB-Austin College matchup will face the victor of Friday’s second game between Trinity (23-4) and Texas-Dallas (22-5) in the second round at 7 p.m. Saturday, with the winner of that one advancing to the Sweet 16.
The Lady Crusaders made it to the Sweet 16 last year in their first tourney appearance before falling to host Washington of St. Louis. Their goal all season has been to make it one step further, but they must first get past the Roos.
UMHB was without second-leading scorer Kendall Rollins and reserve guard Alexis Benton because of injuries in the previous meeting with Austin College, which got into the national event by winning the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament.
“We were definitely not at 100 percent when we played them,” said Lady Crusaders coach Mark Morefield, whose team won its first American Southwest Conference tournament title over the weekend. “When you don’t have your second-leading scorer, it impacts the game.
“One thing about our team over the last three years is that very few teams sweep us in a season. Teams will beat us, but they very rarely do when we play them again. The girls do a tremendous job of motivating themselves. They’ll remember the way (Austin College) celebrated after that game. I won’t have to do very much to get our girls motivated.”
Trinity and UT-Dallas both received at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament, and the last team standing in San Antonio will get a Sweet 16 matchup with the winner of the four-team pod featuring Christopher Newport (23-4), Widener (21-5), Scranton (24-3) and Endicott (18-10).
The Final Four will be held March 20-21 in Columbus, Ohio.
“Going into the national tournament, everyone has to understand that it doesn’t matter if your opponent got an at-large bid or won its conference tournament. Every team can come out and win,” UMHB junior guard Madison McCoy said. “We have to take it one game at a time and be the best team on the floor that day.”
After closing the regular season with seven of its final nine games on the road and then playing three contests at the ASC tournament in Richardson, Friday’s matchup will be UMHB’s 11th game away from home in its last 13 outings.
Morefield and the Lady Crusaders aren’t overly concerned about the travel or the venue, though.
“We have a comfort level on the road now,” he said. “We have a routine down, and the girls are used to it.
“It’s the same scenario and the same mindset that we used to win the conference tournament. We can’t win the second game if we don’t win the first one. We have to control what we can control. We can control what we do as a basketball team, and that means how we play offensively and defensively.”