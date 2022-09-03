Only three UIL football programs reside in the rarefied air of the 800-victory club.
Highland Park came into the 2022 season way out in front with 864 wins with Amarillo and Mart next at 808 and 805, respectively.
The Temple Wildcats are poised to become the fourth member of this lofty club possibly this season. It’s an accomplishment that signifies sustained success over a very long period of time with stretches of dominance mixed in.
The question now isn’t just against which team Temple will record the 800th win, oddly enough, but how many victories does it need to get there?
The discrepancy in the Wildcats’ win total isn’t from a game in the pre-World War I era that time forgot.
Rather, it comes from a game that wasn’t played just two years ago.
Texas Football Hall of Fame historian Joe Lee Smith, the researcher of record when it comes to dedication and meticulous accuracy of high school football teams in the Lone Star State, had the Wildcats’ win total to begin the season at 792. However, other websites and football curators showed the Wildcats at 793.
Despite living in a digital age in which it’s much easier to be accurate with scores and team records than a way-back-when era when news reports were sometimes spotty and difficult to preserve, the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 wreaked its own historical havoc. Games were canceled or postponed at a rate not seen in a century to adhere to medical protocols at the time.
Yet, in the cases in which a district game was not played, a victor had to be declared to determine a position in the playoff race.
Such was the case when the Wildcats were scheduled to host Belton, their most familiar and ardent rival, on Friday, Nov. 13.
In perhaps the oddest twist of a rivalry loaded with local folklore, Belton was unable to make the 10-mile trip to Temple because of a surge in COVID-19 cases within the team. The game never took place as there was no other means of rescheduling. The Wildcats, who were available to play, were awarded the victory via forfeit so as to maintain the mathematical normalcy of the district standings.
However, was it by definition a victory?
Smith says it was not. He has made it a long, firm policy to not include forfeits in a program’s overall record. He has the Wildcats’ record for the 2020 at 9-2 while others who made no distinction between a played game and a forfeited game post it at 10-2 to fit a digital metric.
Until the pandemic, forfeits and cancellations had been a rarity in the modern era of high school football where travel became simpler and the availability of players more common.
But in the bygone era when games didn’t commence, it is often next to impossible to decipher the reasons why a game in, say 1917, didn’t occur. Teams typically were not awarded victories without playing the game.
As a historical purist, Smith believes that for the sake of accuracy and consistency a team’s record can only occur with a determined outcome on the field. Forfeits aren’t earned wins regardless of the circumstance.
Another analogy would be to compare it a bye in a basketball tournament with an odd number of teams participating. A team moves to the next round of the winner’s bracket without having played an opponent. There is no game of record, simply an advancement on the bracket.
The same theory stands with the oddity of a regularly scheduled football game, which succumbed to other forces outside of its control.
It is the belief here that games are won and lost for posterity by way of merit on the field rather than because of circumstances outside of the game’s control.
In keeping with historical consistency, the Wildcats needed eight more wins from the beginning of this season to become a full-fledged member of the coveted 800-win club. It’s only right and fair.
Next week, a look at previous century-mark milestone games in Wildcats history.
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series