Pressed for a guess as to how many baseball games he has umpired since he entered the avocation as a 16-year-old, Tommy Bruce figured about 4,000.
Given the many evenings he has spent calling multiple youth games at Belton’s Heritage Park as well as high school games in the spring, Bruce’s estimate is likely quite conservative.
It may well be far more.
“After doing this for 35 years, I’d say it’s around that,” Bruce said. “I have truly, truly loved it and have enjoyed it and I will continue to do this. Right now, with all the (umpire) shortages, I still have a passion for it, and I don’t know when I’ll walk away from it.”
A 1992 Belton graduate, Bruce was doing what young athletic boys did in the late 1980s and early ’90s — playing ball. Belton has long been a classic baseball town and Bruce was every bit involved in the sport growing up. The core players from his class were part of a Hi-Juniors level (13 through 15 year olds) that won a Texas Teenage state title under the tutelage of David Tidwell, who of course also was Bruce’s high school coach.
Around that time, veteran umpire David Wesson made a recruiting appeal to teenage players to consider becoming an umpire in the local youth league. Bruce jumped at the opportunity and never looked back.
“I was introduced to David at a tee-ball game the next day,” he said. “There was no schedule at the time. He just said to make sure you get some training. I was assigned to a kid pitch (8 through 10 year olds) game. I said, ‘I don’t have any equipment.’ He said, ‘You’ll be alright.”‘
For a teenager it was a great way to earn a little walking around money, but it developed into much more than that. It became a lifelong love that augmented his natural affection for the game.
“(Bruce) was one of the most dedicated and hard-working young umpires when he started out,” said Wesson, who recently completed his 41st season of calling baseball. “Tommy has dedicated much of his life pouring into the youth of Belton and I expect he will continue to do so.”
Bruce, who is currently the assistant executive director for the Belton Christian Youth Center and is nearing the end of his term as president of the Belton Youth Baseball Association, was a cog in the Tigers sports scene. He quarterbacked Belton to a football district title in 1991 under Jim Rodrigue and was the third baseman for the Tigers’ playoff baseball team. In fact, it can be said the 1992 baseball team set the stage for the Tigers’ Class 4A state championship that came two years later. The 1992 team had the oddity of eight seniors and six sophomores with no juniors on the roster.
“That’s what we tell them,” Bruce said of the players on the eventual title team. “They had to grow up real fast.”
The current dearth of umpires, Bruce said, began in the last couple of years. The active umpires began to accept fewer assignments for youth games than they had before. Plus, the veterans aren’t being replenished with younger ones like they were decades ago.
Much of the reasoning behind it wasn’t necessarily because of other life priorities. It just wasn’t worth taking the verbal abuse to administrate a tee-ball game.
“You could see the parent interactions and I told the (BYBA) board we’ve got to stop this before it escalates,” said Bruce, who is also active in the area football and basketball officiating chapters. “An umpire should be treated like a police officer or firefighter. They are taking much of the fun away where we lose umpires and we’re not going to have a league in three to five years.”
Thankfully, the negative incidents in Belton and Temple leagues have leveled off, prompted by a concerted effort to suspend unruly fans from coming to games. Another positive sign is that league play participation is still strong in Belton and hasn’t been depleted significantly by the advent of select tournament teams at the expense of league teams. The BYBA has 55 teams in the league throughout its age groups with some 655 players and Bruce said it’s only going to grow. Belton is hosting the state tee-ball tournament this summer.
“Nothing against select coaches, but don’t play select and not league play. That’s where the fun is,” he said. “You want to play with your friends and classmates.”
Having someone as ingrained in the Belton-area baseball culture as Bruce remains vital to preserving what the sport was meant to portray as an umpire and an administrator.
“I have a passion for this, and I will always have a connection with this,” he said. “You don’t come out here for the money. I maybe make enough to pay off a vacation. The thing you want is the relationship with these kids.”