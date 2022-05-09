Temple senior Daniel Moon and the Lake Belton team used Monday’s first round to put themselves in the medals hunt heading into today’s final round of the UIL boys golf state tournaments.
Moon fired a 1-under 71 in the Class 6A event and was part of a six-way tie for seventh place in the medalist standings after one round at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.
He filled his card with an eagle, four birdies, three bogeys, a double-bogey and nine pars to sit three shots behind leader Garrett Endicott of San Antonio Clark. Keller’s Daniel Choi shot 69 and four players posted a round of 70.
Austin Westlake built a 12-stroke lead in the team standings.
In the 4A tournament at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland, Lake Belton turned in a 318 and was third after the opening round — seven shots behind second-place Bullard and 28 back of leader Argyle. Bridgeport (319) and Andrews (320) also were in contention.
The Broncos were paced by Chandler Cooke — whose 1-under 71 had him in a tie for fourth in the medalist standings — and Colby Connor, who shared seventh after a 75. James Bond (82), Hayden Nix (90) and Chase Passentino-Slone (92) completed Lake Belton’s scores.
Cooke trailed Wimberley’s Jaxon Donaldson (67) and the Argyle tandem of Gaven Lane (70) and Cooper Jensen (70).
In the 3A tournament at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin, Cameron Yoe struggled on the opening day. The Yoemen posted a 365 and were in 11th place, 49 shots behind leader Callisburg.
Kaden Kouzel (86), Dillan Akin (87), Karson Galvan (94), Tate Stroud (98) and Landon Greene (98) comprised Yoe’s lineup.
Callisburg’s JJ Walsh (76) led the medalist standings.