The rematch didn’t quite go as expected for the Jarrell Lady Cougars.
After defeating the Robison Lady Rockets in a five-set match in non-district play, the Lady Cougars expected another lengthy thriller at Lake Belton on Tuesday night when the squads squared off again in the area round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Instead, Robinson pulled out a 25-22, 25-23, 26-24 sweep to end Jarrell’s season.
“I really thought we were going to go five,” Jarrell coach Hope Gipson said. “That really was my expectation for this match. The girls have come out and flourished the last few weeks, playing at a whole other level. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t play at that level tonight.”
The five-set loss from earlier in the season was still fresh on the minds of the Lady Rockets.
“I think that’s a reason our girls came in so focused and wanted it so bad,” Robinson coach Kelsey Cleere said. “We knew we had got beat preseason and so it was a little bit of revenge for the girls. They wanted to prove their worth.”
The match’s intensity was high from the start, with the opening point lasting almost a full minute, before Jarrell setter Reina Lawson ended it with a deek.
That propelled the Lady Cougars (18-11) on a 9-1 run before the Lady Rockets began to fight back.
“Our main thing for our girls has been, ‘Refuse to lose,’” Cleere said. “Even though we were down 9-1, I didn’t see any bad body posture or any girls getting down. It was just we are going to take care of business.”
Losing the first set seemed inevitable for the Lady Rockets (14-9), though, as Jarrell maintained a cushion and led 22-17.
But a double-hit and a net violation by Jarrell followed by a kill by Robinson’s Delani Degner, who finished with 14, made it 22-20 and prompted the Lady Cougars to call a timeout. After the timeout a Jarrell hitting error and an ace by Kara Eaton tied it at 22. Two more Lady Cougars hitting errors and a kill by Degner finished the Lady Rockets’ eight-point run and the opening set.
“I think there were different times when they gained momentum whenever they needed it,” Gipson said. “We just didn’t take control of the momentum when we needed to do that.”
After pulling out another win in the second set, the Lady Rockets took early control in the third for an 11-7 lead.
Jarrell answered with a strong run that featured kills by Ta’Lincia Dewitte, Alexiz Quintanilla and Macy Taber — who had a team-high 19 kills — along with a block by Lawson to tie it at 12. The Lady Cougars went on a 6-0 run later in the set, highlighted by two aces from Lawson, to take a 20-17 lead.
Robinson fought back once again, though, and tied it at 22. After an exchange of points knotted it at 24, a Jarrell hitting error gave Robinson match point that Ashcraft converted with a hard spike from the middle.
“We had a game plan and knew who we needed to target and who we need to stay away from,” Gipson said. “We really had a well thought-out plan. We just didn’t follow through with our plan.
“It’s extremely unfortunate. But these girls have fought through adversity time and time again. It’s been a tough season and they have come out at every twist and turn and achieved success. I couldn’t be more proud of the opportunity they’ve taken when life has dealt them a not so awesome card.”