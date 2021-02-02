Momentum can turn at the most unexpected moments. For the Killeen Shoemaker Grey Wolves, it changed when they were called for a technical foul in Tuesday night’s District 12-6A matchup against Temple.
Shoemaker outscored Temple by 12 after the fourth-quarter technical to top the Wildcats 63-50 at Wildcat Gym.
“It killed our momentum a little bit,” Temple coach Michael Thomas said of the technical foul. “Normally, it’s the other way around. But it was a little reverse on us.”
The momentum-changer happened less than a minute into the final quarter after the Grey Wolves (7-14, 5-6) hit a 3-pointer to go up 38-34.
The Wildcats tried to answer with a fast transition basket when Shoemaker’s Antwone Gonzales was whistled fouling Jaylon Hall. As Gonzales walked away from the play — visibly upset about the call — he was called for the technical, sending Hall to the line. Hall made three of the four free throws to cut the gap to 38-37.
Shoemaker took over from there.
After the Wildcats (5-14, 2-9) inbounded the ball, K’zjari Herrera got a hand on it and directed it to teammate Trent Hudson, who finished the play with a forceful dunk to put the Wolves up 40-37 with 7:18 left.
Hudson, who led all scorers with 22 points, then got a block and the Grey Wolves went up 43-37 on a 3-pointer by Gonzales.
Hudson’s steal leading to Kobe Burgess’ fast break basket along with a free throw put the Wolves up 46-37 with just less than 6 minutes to play.
After a Temple turnover, Ti’aje Owens gave Shoemaker a double-digit lead with a basket underneath with 5:35.
It was a disappointing finish for the Wildcats, who never trailed until the final seconds of the third quarter.
“They played hard,” Thomas said. “It was just some nerves on our end. I just tell them, ‘You just have to keep fighting.’”
While the Wildcats had already been eliminated from postseason contention, the win kept the Wolves’ playoff hopes alive.
“I keep telling them we need every win right now,” Shoemaker coach Jeremy Hensley said. “You can’t stand back and have to fight the whole game. Glad they started doing it before it was too late. They did a good job coming out and finishing this game.”