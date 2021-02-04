MEN
ALPINE — Byrale Carter and Ty Prince had double-doubles, leading Mary Hardin-Baylor to its seventh consecutive victory with an 83-75 win over Sul Ross State that was more lopsided than the final score indicated Thursday night.
Carter scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Prince had 16 points and 10 boards. Josiah Johnson finished with a team-high 18 points for the Crusaders (10-3, 7-0 American Southwest Conference), who led 77-56 with 5:37 remaining before the Lobos (7-7, 5-4) tried to make a late rally.
Julian Paredes scored a game-high 21 points to lead four players in double figures for Sul Ross State.
UMHB wraps up its two-game road trip Saturday night against Howard Payne in Brownwood.
WOMEN
ALPINE — Mary Hardin-Baylor had its slim fourth-quarter lead disappear in a late cold stretch in which the Lady Crusaders scored only seven points over the final 7½ minutes of a 55-46 loss to Sul Ross State on Thursday night.
UMHB (8-5, 4-4 American Southwest Conference) led 39-37 early in the fourth before Sul Ross State (6-9, 4-2) scored the next nine points and never let the Lady Crusaders get closer than six the rest of the way.
Vania Hampton had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Teresa Quintana added 13 points for the Lobos, who shot only 32 percent (18-of-56) from the field.
Taylor Kollmorgen scored 12 points, and Bethany McLeod and Allaira Jones chipped in seven each for the Lady Crusaders, who shot 42 percent (20-of-48) from the floor but committed 19 turnovers.
UMHB closes its two-game road trip Saturday against Howard Payne.
Sul Ross State 55,
Mary Hardin-Baylor 46
UMHB (8-5, 4-4)
Champion 0-6 0-0 0, Eggleston 3-8 0-2 6, T.Kollmorgen 6-8 0-0 12, McLeod 3-4 0-1 7, Elliott 2-3 0-0 5, Bonilla 1-2 0-0 3, Martin 1-5 0-0 2, Faux 0-0 0-0 0, K.Kollmorgen 1-1 0-0 2, Benton 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 2-5 3-4 7, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Hinton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 3-7 46.
SUL ROSS STATE (6-9, 4-2)
Hampton 4-15 9-11 18, Quintana 4-13 3-3 13, Martinez 1-3 0-0 2, Loftis 1-4 0-0 2, Carmosino 2-9 2-2 7, Nunez 4-6 0-0 9, Roberts 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 18-56 14-16 55.
UMHB 16 7 10 13 — 46
Sul Ross State 8 18 9 20 — 55
3-Point Goals—UMHB 3-10 (Elliott 1-1, Mcleod 1-2, Bonilla 1-2, Eggleston 0-1, Martin 0-2, Benton 0-2), Sul Ross State 5-19 (Quintana 2-7, Hampton 1-2, Nunez 1-2, Carmosino 1-3, Roberts 0-2, Loftis 0-3). Fouled Out—none. Rebounds—UMHB 33 (T.Kollmorgen 9), Sul Ross State 34 (Hampton 14). Assists—UMHB 10 (Mcleod 3), Sul Ross State 3 (Quintana 2). Total Fouls—UMHB 18, Sul Ross State 16.