Our staff culled through thousands of contests that took place between Jan. 1, 2010 and Dec. 31, 2019. Our readers have narrowed it down to four.
Third Round | Matchup #1
State championship
Tyler Hannon has been pretty busy with life since graduating with the Temple class of 2015. For example, next week he will receive a degree in engineering from Texas A&M University.
Even still, it didn’t take long for details from Dec. 20, 2014, to slip back to the forefront of his mind.
“You tune in to the clip, you see me get obliterated. I got hit and after the throw I look up and Jordan (Lee) is holding the ball in one hand,” Hannon said Friday. “It was kind of a Hail Mary in my eyes.”
And through the eyes of 40,000-plus fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, it appeared as though the Wildcats were primed to topple Aledo in the Class 5A Division I state title game after Hannon connected with Lee on a trick play for a 40-yard TD that put Temple ahead 45-42 with 5:50 remaining in the fourth quarter.
It was a play the Wildcats had run successfully in that season’s opener against Round Rock. Hannon lined up at slot receiver and took a backward pass from quarterback Chad President before firing downfield. Hannon, however, said he never considered that play to be an option in that situation. Then, it was.
“We had kind of utilized me passing before and we were pretty confident in it. But I never imagined that play being called when it was. It was a brilliant call,” Hannon said. “I remember it being a captivating moment. So surreal.”
The TD gave Temple its first lead since the 4½-minute mark of the first quarter and helped the Wildcats overcome an 18-point halftime deficit.
Unfortunately, the score didn’t hold. The Bearcats went ahead for good on Luke Bishop’s 6-yard keeper with 47 seconds left to win 49-45, denying the Wildcats their first state championship since 1992.
Hannon also had two catches in the contest, Marques Hatcher had a game-high 171 yards rushing and President recorded 303 total yards.
Aside from the outcome, when Hannon looks back, he easily finds the value in the experience.
“It was a lot of fun and definitely a lifetime memory. Growing up in Temple, you spend a lot of time wanting to be a Wildcat, so in that respect it was a dream come true,” Hannon said. “I had a great team that put its best foot forward as a collective. We worked as a team. There was a lot of camaraderie.”
--By Joshua Weaver
State semifinal
Anytime Aaron Burns makes it back to Jarrell to visit with old friends, it’s a good bet that what occurred on a June night in 2012 at Round Rock’s Dell Diamond will be the topic of at least one conversation.
“When we all meet up back home, it usually gets brought up when we’re talking about the glory days,” he said earlier this week.
It certainly was a glorious occasion for the Cougars, who battled Elkhart tooth-and-nail in a baseball state semifinal that lasted deep into the night.
In just its second state tournament appearance in program history, Jarrell built a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning when Burns drove in one run, and another scored on an error.
Elkhart scratched out an unearned run in the bottom of the frame and tied it in the seventh when Burns walked the leadoff batter, who eventually scored on a base hit.
“I thought I had blown our chance to go to the state championship game,” said Burns, who limited Elkhart to five hits and two runs during his seven innings on the mound.
Morgan Cooper held Elkhart scoreless for the next five innings as the teams continued to trade zeros on the scoreboard until the top of the 13th, when Burns stepped to the plate and drilled the game’s 368th pitch down the line in left field for a two-out triple — his third hit of the game. Travis Cockerham followed with an RBI single through the right side to give the Cougars a 3-2 lead, and Cooper completed his four-hit, 10-strikeout, six-inning, shutout relief performance in the bottom of the frame to preserve the 3-2 victory.
It was the third extra-inning win in a span of seven days for the Cougars, who had come through in the clutch again.
“I don’t know if you ever get comfortable in extra innings,” Burns said. “A lot of us had grown up playing together, though, and we all knew our roles.”
Jarrell cruised past Bushland for a 9-2 victory in the next day’s Class 2A championship game for the Cougars’ only state title, which wouldn’t have been possible without their late-night, extra-inning heroics against a 36-win Elkhart squad.
“When I think about the (semifinal) game, I think about how well we played as a whole team,” Burns said. “Elkhart was really good up and down the lineup. For us to hold them scoreless for six straight innings was really something.”
--By Eric Drennan
Third Round | Matchup #2
Rivalry clash
Temple and Belton went above and beyond in front of thousands of fans, showing off an array of offensive fireworks during the Wildcats’ dramatic 58-55 triple-overtime victory over the Tigers on Oct. 5, 2018.
The numbers were eye-popping when the dust settled — a combined 113 points and 1,070 yards.
Among the bevy of talent at Wildcat Stadium when the rivals clashed for their first district encounter in five years were Temple’s Quentin Johnston and Belton’s Anthony Brown, a pair of wide receivers who not only played major roles that evening but throughout the 2018 campaign.
Johnston, the three-sport Temple standout who’s bound for TCU in the fall, finished his 2018 junior year with 45 receptions for 923 yards and 16 touchdowns. Against Belton, he averaged 31.2 yards per catch (five for 156 yards) and hauled in three scores — including the game-winner on the first play of Temple’s third-overtime possession after Belton had taken a 55-52 lead.
“You know, I had never been in a big game like that and Coach pulled me aside right there and said, ‘I need you on this,’” Johnston said Friday, recounting the post pattern and resulting 25-yard TD pass from quarterback Jared Wiley. “I look back and I think, ‘Yeah, that was crazy.’ It was emotional, to be honest, a lot of excitement and relief because it was a nail-biter the whole way. We got to the locker room and just kind of had a party.”
Brown, who as a freshman last season with Division II Saint Anselm in New Hampshire recorded 641 yards receiving, helped catapult Belton into the first extra session with his 33-yard TD reception with 13 seconds remaining in regulation. Brown, who had 12 catches for 134 yards against Temple and tallied 75 for 1,122 yards and 14 TDs as a senior in 2018, ran a route that was tweaked a bit in real time but still was plenty familiar to him and quarterback Connor Carothers.
“Before that drive, me, Connor, the other receivers and the offensive line, we just looked at each other and said, ‘Let’s go get it done,’” Brown recalled Thursday of what ended up being a march that covered 86 yards in four plays.
“That (TD) play, we were working with it all week and we just trusted each other,” Brown said. “We went away with the loss, but it was fun. That is definitely the craziest game I’ve ever played.”
--By Joshua Weaver
Regional Final
The Troy Trojans had a singular focus during the 2013-14 baseball season — reach the state tournament. After being ousted by Salado in Game 3 of a Class 2A regional final series the year before, Troy again found itself facing the Eagles with a trip to Round Rock on the line.
“It was a rematch of two of the more dominant programs in the Central Texas area,” 16-year Troy head coach Steve Sebesta said Thursday. “It was two really good teams in a one-game, winner-take-all, all-or-nothing game that came down to the seventh. Two incredible pitching performances that resulted in us getting revenge and doing just enough to get the win.”
Zach Epperson threw a two-hit shutout, and Bryce Harrimon scored via an error on a ball hit by Elijah Saldana in the fifth inning to give Troy a 1-0 payback win on May 30, 2014, at Waco ISD Sports Complex.
“I learned from my mistakes. My sophomore year, I just put too much on my shoulders. My junior year, I had more confidence,” Epperson, who now lives in San Antonio, said Friday. “I knew I had to throw strikes and it would have been nice to have a little more run support because I never felt like we had it in the bag. I knew I just had to keep doing my job.”
Salado’s Casey Frazier also tossed a two-hitter, but the Eagles didn’t produce the timely hit they needed. Salado put runners on second and third with two outs in the seventh, before Epperson induced a ground ball to third baseman Zeb Criswell to end it.
“I still talk with some of the guys on that team,” Epperson said. “I’ll talk to Jake Schmidt every now and then and we’ll talk about that game. It’s just a good memory because we worked so hard that year to get to state and for it to have happened, it’s just really cool.”
While the trip to Dell Diamond yielded a berth in the championship game but not a state title, the memory of that season still brings smiles to many of the former players.
They got over the hump, even if it took a little luck.
“The way we scored, that sums up the type of team we were,” Sebesta said. “We were aggressive and we took chances. We had plenty of luck, too. I’ve learned that you have to be really lucky to get to state. You can have all the talent in the world, but sometimes it’s better to be lucky.”
--By Daniel Zepeda