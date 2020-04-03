The University Interscholastic League has amended its previous suspension of activities in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but held off, for now, canceling what’s yet to be finished.
In a news release issued Friday, the UIL — which serves as the governing body for Texas public school extracurricular activities, including athletics — said in accordance with the executive order implemented by Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday that called for schools to remain closed through May 4 it is “further modifying contingency plans and extending its previously announced timeline for completing UIL activities this academic school year.”
The release stated that modifications, such as when teams can assemble and appropriate acclimation times before jumping back into competition, are based on the assumption that Texas schools will resume when the latest closure order runs its course.
“As (May 4) approaches, UIL will monitor all available information and provide member schools with more specific guidance on district and postseason date adjustments related to this new extension,” the release said. “All decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials.”
The UIL previously had said all sanctioned competitions were barred through May 4. That remains in place.
“We are hopeful, as you all are, that we can get back to completing each respective sport season and will provide specific guidance and information on how that will look upon return,” said Dr. Susan Elza, the UIL’s director of athletics. “As a reminder, due to reduced calendar dates, there will be modifications in qualifying structures and timelines for district and postseason events.”
Friday’s full release and more information can be found on the UIL’s website: uiltexas.org.
Temple athletic director and football head coach Scott Stewart said that while health and safety continue to be the top priorities, he thinks the UIL’s efforts to salvage a portion of the winter and spring sports seasons is important as coaches, students and community members search for glimmers of normalcy.
“People are concerned about their livelihood and about basic essentials right now, and in times of crisis cling to hope,” Stewart said. “I have a daughter, a junior who plays Tem-Cats softball, and I know part of her daily motivation to get up and swing the bat is the hope of getting back. I think (the UIL) wants to keep hope open and I think they have full intention to do whatever they can to give these kids some semblance of closure, athletically, for this school year.”
While school closures are in place, all in-person practices, workouts and rehearsals remain suspended indefinitely. However, remote instruction is a viable substitute. The UIL has offered guidelines for what is allowed through electronic, video and teleconference methods, limiting instruction for in-season activities to 8 hours per week per activity with a maximum of 1 hour each weekday.
For sports out of season, schools are limited to 1 hour per day Monday through Friday.
“My interpretation is (the UIL is) waiting to see how the Governor and health officials proceed. They don’t want to cancel everything right now and they want to try to get everything in, so they are just waiting for more guidance and I completely agree,” Belton athletic director Sam Skidmore said.
“Could we get to a point where we have to cancel everything? Yes. But do we need to cancel now? No. We are always going to do what’s best for our kids and community, and the UIL is doing the same thing. I appreciate their work on this and I appreciate them taking this stance. I think it’s huge to have that hope still.”