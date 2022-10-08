As the new school year began, one area principal lamented the inability to fill the openings he had had designated for female coaches.
The issue wasn’t that the applicants weren’t qualified or a good fit for the school. Neither was it a situation in which promising applicants simply chose to go elsewhere.
The problem was the total number of applicants — zero.
It’s a scenario that is being repeated throughout the state as potential up-and-coming female coaches are getting out of the profession in short order or choosing another career path altogether.
The current teaching shortage certainly extends to the coaching fields, and it is arguably worse where female coaches are concerned.
Sam Tipton, president of the Texas Girls Coaches Association, has watched the struggles to hire and retain female coaches for many years. He hasn’t seen difficulties like this before, which have escalated in large part by the oddities of the pandemic.
“There are beaucoups of job openings,” Tipton said. “Most of the schools require certification as a teacher at the school.”
Indeed, most coaches are hired as a teacher first with a coaching stipend.
Other than football head coaches and perhaps offensive and defensive coordinators at large school districts, coaches take on a classroom teaching load sometimes with multiple preparations.
Other than possibly a large-school girls coordinator, female coaches typically have a sizable course load in core subjects. At some point, something has to give when the hours pile up for the salary provided and that something is coaching.
Tipton maintains that the shortages are worse on the girls side than the boys.
“We’ve added sports and that adds to the numbers of coaches needed to coach those sports,” Tipton said. “We used to have colleges that turned out teachers and coaches like Sul Ross, Texas A&I (now Texas A&M-Kingsville) and East Texas Baptist. We don’t have that anymore.”
He added that if an individual wants to coach but is not certified to teach a core subject, school districts are reticent to hire them on an emergency basis and allow them time to get certified.
“We’re in a catch-22,” he said. “Our association will lose 1,100 coaches a year but gain 1,100. We don’t have the coaches.”
Tipton said many schools have gone to eight-period class schedules as opposed to block schedules, which adds to coaches’ class loads.
“It’s inviting them to be full-time teachers and not coach and make more money coaching club volleyball, AAU basketball or select softball,” he said. “The question girls coaches ask is, ‘Is it worth it?’ The sad part about it is young coaches are getting out in the first five years in the profession. We have great young coaches and fewer and fewer are staying in.”
The staffing problem has been a long-running one. Tipton said 68 percent of the TGCA member is female and the remaining 32 percent male. It’s not uncommon for male coaches involved in boys sports to fill in with a girls sport at a sub-varsity level to close a gap.
Adding sports has been a factor in keeping up with the hiring demand. The UIL added water polo to go along with the traditional volleyball, basketball, track, golf and softball.
When UIL softball began 30 years ago it was routine for an assistant baseball coach to move over to softball for the added bump in their coaching stipend until the requisite number of female coaches, who usually played the game on some level, began to take command.
The Texas High School Coaches Association, a sister organization to the TGCA, is in the early stages of a mentorship program with the goal to keep male coaches from exiting the profession after a few years.
While Tipton heartily applauds the effort, he’s uncertain as to whether it’s feasible for the women. He said it would add to the stack of responsibility for an older coach to take another one under their wing. There are only so many hours in the day to mentor when you are coaching two or three sports yourself.
Tipton is at a loss as to how to remedy the issue which he said is getting progressively worse other than to improve the financial aspect along with common respect and appreciation for their job which is harder to come by.
“You’re never going to get rich coaching,” he said.
“But the rewards of coaching are so much greater because you are working with our best commodity, kids.”