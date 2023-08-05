Marcine Cottle celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday among family and friends at the Oscar Store restaurant.
It’s not just a celebration of a long life well-lived, but also for the embodiment of a century’s worth of local sports of which Cottle was an active participant for many of those years.
Cottle made his appearance in the world as the fourth child of Milton and Willie Lee Cottle in rural Bell County on a hot August 5th day in 1923.
His birth came just three days after Calvin Coolidge was sworn into office as the 30th President of the United States. Sixteen presidents have followed since.
That same fall of 1923 a World War I veteran, Rusty Russell, who suffered a visual impairment during combat, was settling down in Temple after a year in Granger for the first of four seasons as just the third Wildcats football coach in program history. Thirteen men have succeeded Russell since his departure in 1927. (That’s not all that many compared to most places).
Cottle attended Bartlett schools until moving to Temple in 10th grade and was part of the first of nine Wildcats football teams to reach the state finals in 1940, while playing baseball and fishing on the side. His association with the Wildcats coach of that era, Lester “Fats” Cranfill, ultimately led him into the coaching profession.
That didn’t come before he, like many other teenagers of his generation, entered into the military shortly after the invasion of Pearl Harbor. He spent the better part of the next four years in the service of this country that he remains proud to have done.
By 1945, he was back in Temple to embark on a belated college degree that began at Temple Junior College and was completed a few years later at Howard Payne where he received a football scholarship.
Before the ink was dry on his diploma, Cottle received a call from Cranfill offering him a job. Cranfill was no longer in Temple, but in the Red River outpost of Denison where he was attempting to replicate the nine years of success he enjoyed in Temple. Cottle was Cranfill’s top assistant, working as a defensive coach but also becoming an innovative offensive mind.
After a few years, though, it was time to come back home to Temple with his wife Rosemary and young family. Cottle joined forces with Cranfill’s successor Ted Dawson in 1953. Cottle was present with Dawson at a Temple café when the burly veteran coach sketched out a drawing of what became the Wildcats’ signature blue front, white back pants. The iconic pants have served most Wildcats teams for the 70 years that have followed.
Dawson left soon after for Port Arthur and later Odessa. Cottle declined to follow. He was home. Temple is where he wanted to live and where he wanted to raise his family. The Cottles remained in the same home until recently moving into an assisted living center in town.
While Cottle continued to work under Jay Fikes’ football staff much of the next decade, he was probably better known as a baseball coach and player.
Indeed, Cottle was a staple in the long-running Central Texas baseball leagues, which were highly popular in the post-World War II 1950s and into the 1960s. As slow-pitch softball emerged in popularity in the 1970s, Cottle was playing alongside men half his age on well-known teams sponsored by Blevins Lumber and clothing outlet Red Hanger.
Cottle and Temple female coaching matriarch, Mildred “Lanky” Lancaster, were highly visible and prominent forces not only at the high school but in local recreational leagues. Cottle eventually slid over into the role of golf coach — another personal passion of his as he played on local courses into his 90s despite being declared legally blind — while also becoming one of the most prominent game officials in the state, both in football and baseball. He was still evaluating other officials well into the 1990s. Cottle made an indelible mark on Temple’s most prominent coach, Bob McQueen, and remains a friend and confidante almost 70 years since McQueen played under him as a Wildcat.
Last month, many former and current Temple coaches of all stripes were on hand as part of a reunion luncheon which, in part, served as an homage to Cottle and the Wildcats’ long and fruitful athletic history. That history, both in school and in the community, wouldn’t be the same without Cottle.
Here’s to a happy 100th, Coach Cottle.