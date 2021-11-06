Leafing through the snapshot enrollment album of local high schools confirmed that there will be a seismic shift at the top of the area’s largest district.
The addition of schools tends to do that.
October 29 marked when Texas high schools began reporting enrollment figures to the University Interscholastic League to put in the pot for the biennial realignment of classifications and districts to come in February. District 12-6A as we’ve come to know it won’t look the same. In fact, some of those schools won’t be 6A anymore.
The emergence of Lake Belton High School, which will feature the full complement of class levels beginning in 2022, appears on its way from 4A to a large 5A with a projected enrollment of 2,123. Belton High, which previously had the largest enrollment of 12-6A member schools for more than a decade, will move down to 5A at 1,197. The 2020 cutoff for 6A schools was 2,220 and above. Current projections have that number slipping to 2,215.
Not only has Lake Belton split the numbers for the two Belton high schools involved in UIL sports, but Killeen Chaparral, which opens as a four-year school next fall, has done the same among Killeen ISD schools.
Chaparral will debut in 5A with a 1,625.5 enrollment. The school is siphoning from the populations of fellow KISD schools Killeen High (2,189.5), Ellison (2,077.5), Shoemaker (2126.5) and Harker Heights (2,285.5). Only Heights will remain in 6A while the other three established schools will drop to 5A. Based on the current divisional splits for football, the older Killeen schools would compete in 5A Division I (1,922-2,219) along with Lake Belton. Chaparral would play in Division II (1,230-1,921) football. Belton looks to be on the projected border of the two divisions.
Lake Belton’s stay in 5A is sure to be short-lived before a promotion to 6A in 2024.
Temple came in at 2,399 to strengthen its place in 6A and return to its once long-held position as the largest area high school. Only Temple, Heights, Copperas Cove and Bryan of the current 12-6A are certain to return to 6A, making for much speculation regarding a revamped district after enrollment cutoffs are revealed.
The enrollment cutoffs for each classification could rise, drop or remain the same. The cutoff boundary usually moves up incrementally by 10 or 20 or stays the same, seldom dropping. However, the advent of COVID-19 and many students statewide opting to homeschool could push some of the classification cutoffs downward.
A significant side note is the future of the Temple-Belton rivalry. The script is flipped and now Temple has a much higher enrollment than Belton High. Other than the traditional benefit, it may not behoove either team to play. Despite the intensity, it’s a rivalry game that has been paused far more than it has been played.
While there will be a significant shakeup at the top of the local enrollment food chain, the sub-5A schools appear to be static with a few trends to keep an eye on.
Gatesville (803), Lampasas, Salado (677) and Jarrell (758) are firmly ensconced in 4A — currently for schools between the wide range of 515 and 1,229 — though Jarrell, like Lake Belton, continues its growth explosion after promoting from 3A two years ago.
Academy could be headed for its final two years at the 3A level with its growth and a new high school on the horizon. Academy posted a snapshot of 496 and, barring a major drop in the current 3A-4A boundary, the Bees will remain where they are.
Other area 3A schools won’t see any status change. Cameron Yoe (467), Troy (454), and Rockdale (422) are solidly 3A and figure to remain district mates at the Division I football level. Rogers (295) should be status quo in 3A Division II football while joining its larger colleagues in other sports for district play.
In 2A, Rosebud-Lott is snuggling up just below the previous 3A cutline at 227.5, just 2.5 students below the 2020 cutoff of 230. Any decrease in that number would certainly engulf the Cougars into 3A, but early projections don’t show that happening.
Other larger 2A schools such as Moody (211), Holland (208) and Bruceville-Eddy (204) should stay in the upper end of the 2A spectrum.
Not much is changing along Texas Highway 95 with Granger (141) and Bartlett (114). The Bartlett total pushes the Bulldogs beyond the option of choosing to play six-man football — below 105 students — as they might have done the previous two cycles. Bartlett superintendent Teddy Clevenger said that though it could have chosen the six-man route, it was never a serious consideration. “We’re an 11-man community and we are seeing some growth with new houses being built.”
Buckholts has always been a six-man community and always will be. The school reported a snapshot of 40 Badgers.