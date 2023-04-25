UIL Playoffs
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman missing from Austin found dead near Temple
- UPDATE: Power outages reported after severe weather hits Central Texas
- Mysterious reply to frantic text messages noted during Marks trial
- Police: 1 dead, 18-wheeler on fire, I-14 shut down
- ‘The face does match, sir’: Witness: Marks may be man seen near Swearingin’s home before disappearance
- James Elijah Fry, Sr., age 47, died April 16, 2023
- Louisiana woman arrested in Temple shooting
- Lance Daryl Cummings, age 57, of Temple died April 12, 2023
- UMHB will offer new degree programs in fall
- Belton man indicted for stabbing attack that eviscerated victim