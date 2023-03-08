The law of averages suggests that Temple College’s baseball team will not continue to score in every inning and win every conference game in run-rule fashion.
For one afternoon, though, the locked-in Leopards essentially could do no wrong as they began their Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference schedule with two overpowering victories.
Trent Rucker blasted a three-run home run in each game and Colby Christian, Cade Climie, Dawson French and Hogan Heller also homered as Temple clobbered Cisco 15-5 in six innings and then rocked the Wranglers 18-2 in five for a dominant doubleheader sweep Wednesday at breezy Danny Scott Sports Complex.
Getting contributions throughout its lineup, TC (13-7) compiled 25 hits overall and scored in all 10 innings in which it batted, keyed by seven multiple-run frames. Sophomore right-hander Clay Westbrook (4-0) in Game 1 and freshman lefty Joel Burgess Jr. (2-1) in Game 2 were the pitching beneficiaries of the Leopards’ onslaught.
“Well, it was a surprise that we scored that many runs,” Temple 25th-year head coach Craig McMurtry said. “We took advantage of (Cisco’s) wildness. They had a lot of walks and were behind in the count, but the big thing is we hit balls hard and hit some home runs with the wind blowing out. Usually when the wind’s blowing out it’s a little bit worrisome on my part, but today we took advantage of it and guys swung the bats well.”
No Leopards swung the bat better than leadoff man Rucker, TC’s athletic freshman center fielder from Lucas Lovejoy. He went 5-for-6 and scored five runs, highlighted by three-run homers in the fourth inning of Game 1 and the third frame of Game 2. And on defense, he sprinted into the left-center gap and made a diving catch of Blake Hubble’s fifth-inning liner in Game 1.
“This definitely is one of my better days, for sure,” Rucker said.
Although the Leopards experienced up-and-down results during non-conference action, Rucker and his teammates were confident their offense was due to break out in time for the 32-game NTJCAC schedule.
“We had an idea. We’ve been facing some slower pitchers before conference, and once conference started we had an idea that we’d hit against better pitchers and we’re going to play up to our competition,” Rucker said. “We’re going to smack the fastball, and everything they threw in the zone we attacked.”
Sophomore left fielder French entered the day batting .457 and continued to produce, going 4-for-5 with four runs batted in, three walks and four runs. Sophomore outfielder Christian had three hits, four RBI and four runs, and freshman third baseman Climie added three hits, two RBI and four runs. Sophomore designated hitter Heller had four walks and six runs.
In the opening game against Cisco (17-5, 0-2), TC jumped on Zac Colletti for three first-inning runs and blew it open with a five-run third thanks to back-to-back homers — Christian’s two-run blast to left-center and French’s opposite-field shot to right for a 9-1 lead.
Rucker launched a three-run homer to left during Temple’s four-run fourth and Climie added a solo blast to left-center in the fifth. The Leopards finished Cisco on the 10-run in the sixth when French doubled and scored on a wild pitch.
Westbrook, whose first four outs came on strikeouts, scattered seven hits and allowed three runs in four-plus innings. After Dash Albus struggled in relief in the fifth, righty Christian Okerholm came in and recorded the final six outs.
Burgess was sharp in the scheduled nine-inning finale, mixing his pitches and permitting only a soft infield single in the second inning while utilizing strong defense behind him.
TC seized a 3-0 lead in the first against Ty Howry on Climie’s run-scoring groundout, Lance Cantrell’s RBI double and French’s RBI single. The Leopards surged ahead 6-0 in the second when Heller powered a three-run homer over the tall wall in straightaway center.
Temple pulled away with an eight-run third that included Rucker’s three-run homer, French’s two-run single and six walks.
“Trent’s really come on,” McMurtry said about Rucker. “He walked on in the fall and is just an athlete who wanted to come here and play. When he hits it, he hits it really hard.”
TC travels to Cisco on Saturday for a noon doubleheader.