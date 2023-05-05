HEWITT — Central Texas Christian competitors swept the medals in the boys pole vault Friday to headline the performance of the local contingent on the opening day of the TAPPS Class 3A track and field state championships.
Area athletes garner five medals on first day of TAPPS state meet
- Staff reports
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Chuck Norris plans return to Belton as Bell County Comic Con guest
- Tuesday Morning to close all stores, including Temple location
- 2 injured in Temple partial structure collapse
- Temple man indicted on two felony charges, including assaulting an officer
- Witness: Marks confessed to 2019 slaying; judge to rule on testimony before jury
- Enhanced videos shown at Marks capital murder trial
- Two BISD principals named; other positions open
- Belton officer to be honored with emergency responder award
- Robbery reported in Temple
- Extraco Tower in Temple may become executive hotel