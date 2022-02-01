SALADO — Lake Belton and Salado scored goals at will during their first two District 18-4A games this season. The Lady Broncos tallied 14 and the Lady Eagles 16 in a pair of wins for both clubs.
Eye-popping numbers, indeed, and perhaps overlooked in those results were the zeros next to the opponents’ names in the scoreline — a combined four shutouts, or clean sheets as they are referred to in soccer.
Despite the defenders doing their normal thing and dictating much of Tuesday night’s clash between 18-4A’s two top teams, the Lady Eagles and Lady Broncos — who finished first and second in district a year ago — used some slick passing and sheer hustle to find the slightest of cracks, dueling to a 1-1 draw in regulation before Lake Belton bagged the winner in overtime for a 2-1 victory at Eagle Field.
Macee Bradford chose to send her right-footed shot to the far post from the top of the penalty box 2 minutes into the second 10-minute portion of the extra session, and the goal gave the Lady Broncos (3-0 district) Round 1 of their league matchup.
Salado (2-1 district) will look to grab a split of the series for the second straight season in the rivalry rematch, which is slated for Feb. 25.
While Lake Belton had more of the ball as the first half progressed Tuesday, initiating its attacks mostly through midfielders Bradford and Tristen Oliphant, Salado produced the game’s initial hint of offensive opportunity.
Lexi Rice gathered the ball near midfield and dribbled into the penalty box with a trio of Lady Broncos defenders converging. Rice managed to earn a corner kick at the end of her run, but the set piece didn’t yield a shot from the hosts.
Lake Belton had its first corner kick of the night in the 22nd minute, and the Lady Broncos posed the most threat the rest of the half, highlighted by Samatha Grimaldo’s give-it-a-try goal in the 29th.
Grimaldo sent a floating shot from an odd angle to the right of the penalty box that sneaked its way over the outstretched arms of Salado goalie Leyla Peralta.
Ella Wheeless nearly made it 2-0 about 6 minutes later when she delivered a rising shot that Peralta saved with both hands off the crossbar and out of play, and it stayed 1-0 into halftime.
Salado’s urgency for an equalizer was rewarded when Rice pulled the Lady Eagles even in the 61st minute. She won a 50-50 ball about 40 yards from the net, used her speed to turn her newly found possession into a breakaway and finished high past keeper Madison Ortiz Robinson.
Salado’s Haley Piatak put a shot off the crossbar in the 67th minute, and Peralta — who totaled seven saves — dived to her right to redirect a shot by Abrie Orozco in the 73rd. Seven minutes later, the drama carried into overtime.
Neither team broke the deadlock through the first 10 minutes of extra time. Bradford changed the outcome shortly thereafter.