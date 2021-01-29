HOLLAND — Considering the first time District 27-2A rivals Holland and Thorndale met the Bulldogs pulled out a one-point win, Holland coach Scott Brothers knew another tight, hard-fought battle was likely on tap in the rematch Friday night.
He got that and a victory as well as the Hornets prevailed 41-38 at Holland Gymnasium.
“For us, really, (the difference) was free throws,” Brothers said. “We’ve been focusing on our free throws the last couple of games. Our guys stepped up and knocked them down in the fourth when they counted.”
The Hornets (8-8, 3-3) led 38-36 with just under 2 minutes to play when Thorndale was forced to start fouling, with three fouls to give before Holland would go to the line.
With 27.73 seconds left, James Coats earned that trip to the line and made both free throws to give Holland a 40-36 lead. Thorndale answered with a baseline drive by Cayden Nicholson with 18.34 seconds to go. The Bulldogs then fouled Josh Evans, who hit his first and missed the second to give the Hornets a 41-38 lead and the Bulldogs a glimmer of hope with 10 seconds to play.
The hope faded, though, when Nicholson’s 3-point attempt from the right corner sailed wide. Holland’s Kyle Frei pulled down the rebound, and the Hornets celebrated the victory.
“At halftime we talked and said, ‘We have to focus. We can get this. Let’s go win this game,’” Frei said. “Everybody got into it and hit some big shots.’”
The Hornets trailed 19-18 at halftime and 30-29 at the end of the third but took the lead for good in the fourth thanks in large part to Frei’s work inside. The senior post, who finished with 16 points, scored Holland’s first four points of the final frame to offset three free throws by the Bulldogs (11-9, 3-3) and tie the game at 33 with 4:06 to play.
“Once our inside game is going, everyone starts to collapse on me,” Frei said. “I can get kick outs and we start hitting outside shots.”
The biggest outside shot of the game came with 3 minutes left and the Bulldogs up 34-33. Ayden Tomasek got an open look from the top of the arc and buried a 3-pointer to give the Hornets a 36-34 lead that they did not relinquish the rest of the night. They extended it to 38-34 a minute later when Tomasek went coast-to-coast for a layup after a block by Frei.
“We had good practices all week,” Frei said. “We wanted to win this game. Thorndale is our rival and everybody on the team was pumped up and gave it their all. I’m proud of these guys.”
The win was especially important in a tight playoff race, with Hearne squarely on top and Holland, Thorndale, Thrall and Milano all fighting for the other spots.