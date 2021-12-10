KILLEEN — If Friday night is any indication of how District 12-6A is going to go this season – buckle up.
Killeen junior Taleiyah Gibbs scored a game-high 24 points in her first game since Nov. 16, and the Lady Kangaroos held off visiting Temple 49-43 in the 12-6A opener for both that neither led by more than seven points.
“Temple is always a tough team. Coach (RaShonta) LeBlanc does a phenomenal job with her girls. It’s always a battle when we play Temple,” Killeen head coach Jennifer Graham said. “It’s definitely a great win for us, but we need to move forward.”
That also was the sentiment from LeBlanc, whose Temple (10-6) squad has lost three in a row since a seven-game winning streak.
“Just have to go get after it tomorrow. Leave this one as it is. It happened,” LeBlanc said. “We have to go get ready for the next one.”
Gibbs, who missed three weeks because of a concussion, was 7-of-11 from the field and 9-of-11 at the free throw line, from where the Lady Kangaroos (9-8) went 20-for-27 overall. Arianna Jennings and Tyanna Simpson each had 10 points for Killeen.
“We were glad to have her back. Taleiyah is our leader. She’s a great kid. She motivates. She knows what she has to do every single game, and everything that gets thrown at her, she adapts to it well,” Graham said.
Temple senior Nyteria Colbert made a 3-pointer with 1:55 to go that brought the Tem-Cats within 45-41 and two free throws to make it a four-point gap again, 47-43, with 38 seconds left, but they got no closer.
Colbert, despite having to sit the final 2:10 of the third quarter and the first 2 minutes of the fourth with four fouls, managed a team-high 23 points. Aniah Hall added 13 points and five blocks.
“It was a big factor,” LeBlanc said of her team’s foul trouble. “I mean, you have Nyteria sitting down with four, one of my best defenders sitting out with three. So, that played a role in it. They scored 20 points off free throws.”
Temple trailed 6-0 about 3 minutes into the turnover-heavy, defensive-oriented contest but closed the opening quarter on an 11-2 run for an 11-8 advantage. Gibbs’ sixth and seventh free throws of the second period made it 20-all with 26 seconds remaining in the half, and the teams took the deadlock into the locker room.
There were three ties in the third, when Killeen twice built four-point cushions and held a 34-32 lead into the fourth.
A quick 5-0 spurt that included a free throw by Trinity Spencer, and buckets by Gibbs and Simpson put Killeen ahead 41-34 with 5:40 to go. Colbert scored the next four to get Temple within 41-38 with 4:24 to play, but four in a row from the Lady Roos by way of layups from Jennings and Simpson widened the lead back to seven, 45-38, with 2:55 left.
“It wasn’t that it was difficult, it’s just that when it counted, Killeen wanted it more than us. Loose balls, they got. Second-chance rebounds, they got,” LeBlanc said. “Again, they wanted it more.”
Temple now shifts to a pair of home 12-6A tussles next week, starting Tuesday night against Killeen Ellison. The Tem-Cats then host Copperas Cove next Friday. The Lady Roos play Copperas Cove at home Tuesday and travel to play Belton three nights later.