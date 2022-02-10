UMHB men defeat Howard Payne
BROWNWOOD — Ty Prince had a double-double with 28 points and rebounds 13, and No. 16 Mary Hardin-Baylor coasted past Howard Payne 92-80 on Thursday night.
The league-leading Crusaders (18-2, 13-2 American Southwest Conference) were up by three points more than midway through the first half and took control for good by outscoring Howard Payne 20-8 over the final 8 minutes before intermission for a 43-28 advantage.
Josiah Johnson added 26 points for hot-shooting UMHB, which was 37-of-75 (49 percent) from the field.
Frederick Watts scored 20 points to pace the Yellow Jackets (6-16, 5-12).
The Crusaders visit Sul Ross State on Saturday before closing the regular season with a three-game slate next week.
UMHB women cruise past Howard Payne, stretch win streak to 18
BROWNWOOD — Ashley Faux scored 16 of her team-high 20 points in the first half, and No. 14 Mary Hardin-Baylor cruised to an 80-62 victory over Howard Payne on Thursday night.
The American Southwest Conference-leading Lady Crusaders (19-2, 16-0) trailed by three points after the opening quarter but outscored Howard Payne 21-11 in the second and never looked back, extending their winning streak to 18 games.
Kaitlyn Kollmorgen added 10 points for UMHB, which shot 44 percent (27-of-62) from the field.
Amanda Turpin had 20 points for the Lady Jackets (4-18, 2-15).
The Lady Crusaders stay on the road to face Sul Ross State on Saturday before wrapping up the regular season with home games next week against Belhaven and East Texas Baptist.